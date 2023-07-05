FBOT: Fidelity Disruptor Funds Become Active ETFs

Bet_Noire

Fidelity converted its Disruptor suite of funds into actively managed exchange-traded funds on June 9, with the Fidelity Disruptors (FGDFX) fund following a week later, on June 16. Nothing has changed as far as the management of these funds.

We first covered the funds back in February 2021, at the time noting it was quite likely a peak for this asset class. That was the correct call but early, as they would run up along with the Nasdaq into its late 2021 peak. Shares bottomed out during the 2022 correction and have since recovered some of their losses.

Last time we covered the funds, we found most of the portfolios weren’t unique in terms of offerings. Existing Fidelity Select funds such as Technology (FSPTX) and FinTech (FSVLX) offered similar exposure. The exception was Disruptive Automation (NASDAQ:FBOT).

ETF Conversion

Fidelity says the ETF version of the funds will have lower expense ratios and better tax efficiency. The latter is true of all ETFs, and the former is true too—Fidelity has halved the expense ratio on these funds from 1 percent to 0.50 percent.

The mutual fund version of the funds traded for the last time on June 2 and June 9. Disruptive Finance (FNTEX), Disruptive Medicine (FMEDX), Disruptive Technology (FTEKX), Disruptive Communications (FNETX) and Disruptive Automation ceased trading as mutual funds after that date. The Disruptors Fund (FGDFX) converted a week later.

The conversion into ETFs is not a taxable event. ETF symbols for the funds are on Fidelity’s website and are as follows: Disruptive Automation (FBOT), Disruptive Communications (FDCF), Disruptive Finance (FDFF), Disruptive Medicine (FMED), Disruptive Technology (FDTX) and Disruptors (FDIF).

Performance

All the funds except FMEDX made their lows in October 2022. FMEDX bottomed months earlier, in June. Performance of each fund has varied by a large amount since inception in April 2020 through May 25, 2023. FBOTX has gained 65 percent since inception. Disruptive Finance (FNTEX) rose 40 percent. The Technology, Communications and Medicine funds increased 30 percent, 24 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The “fund of funds” FGDFX returned 19 percent.

For comparison, the most popular ETF in this space is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). It has declined 25 percent over the same period, though it’s worth noting that during the rally into its February 2021 peak, it climbed more than 200 percent, almost double the peak gain in FBOTX, which has been the best performer in Fidelity’s Disruptors suite.

When we first covered the funds, we saw only the Automation fund as being unique, and that’s still the case. First, let’s run through the others.

Communications (FDCF) has moved in lockstep with both Fidelity Select Communication Services (FBMPX) and SPDR Communication Services (XLC). FDCF is more diversified than either fund, but performance hasn’t reflected that diversification. Still, if the higher cost versus XLC doesn’t deter an investor, it is arguably the best of the three if it can attract enough investors. Low liquidity might make XLC the better option in the near term, or FBMPX may be better for those who want a mutual fund.

The portfolio of Disruptive Technology (FDTX) doesn’t offer a substantially different exposure from other tech funds, and the returns have been poor. FDTX has lagged both Select Technology (FSPTX) and SPDR Technology (XLK). Returns were 16 percent, 54 percent and 71 percent over the past three years, respectively. For reasons of diversification, FSPTX is the best of the bunch.

Disruptive Finance (FDFF) has performed much better relative to Select FinTech (FSVLX). The funds trade similarly, though FSVLX outperformed during periods when technology stocks led because it has more technology exposure. FDFF takes a broader approach, with more traditional finance companies in the top holdings. Both have underperformed a fund loaded with traditional firms, SPDR Financial (XLF), over the past three years. There isn’t enough difference to argue for one Fidelity fund over the other, but FSVLX’s portfolio is closer to what the average investor seeking a “disruptive” fund is looking for.

We had a similar complaint about Disruptive Medicine (FMED), that it didn’t differentiate itself from Select Medical Tech (FSMEX). That remains the case, with the Select fund showing much better performance. However, the funds do have similar holdings. FSMEX overweights large-cap healthcare stocks relative to FMED, resulting in nearly double the average market capitalization. FSMEX also tracks more closely with the market capitalization weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices (IHI). Since small caps have underperformed, it’s not surprising that FMED has lagged. FMED has also tracked closely with SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE), a fund with a lower average market capitalization. XHE is cheaper for investors who want the exposure FMED offers in a cheaper, passive package.

Finally, the last of the funds we thought didn’t offer much new for investors is the Global Disruptors (FDIF). Looking at the portfolio, a fund jumps to mind: Direxion Nasdaq 100 Equal Weight (QQQE). The two have similar performance, though FDIGF did have a small lead heading into the market’s top in November 2021, with QQQE outperforming since then. Over the past three years, QQQE gained 36 percent to FDIF’s 20 percent.

Disruptive Automation - FBOT

FBOT had international stocks making up more than half the portfolio. It has upped its U.S. exposure by a few percentage points but remains a majority foreign-stock fund. It has traded similarly to iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO), Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ), and ROBO Global Robotics and Automation (ROBO), while outperforming them. Its 3-year return is 42 percent. IRBO, BOTZ and ROBO have returns of 13 percent, 17 percent and 29 percent over the same period, respectively. FBOT has beaten these funds at their own game. Additionally, while it held up better during the market downturn in 2022, FBOT has performed very similarly to all the other funds except for BOTZ, which is the most volatile of the bunch. This is the one fund we can say is an unqualified buy for investors seeking an automation fund.

Outlook

Similar to February 2021, the market has experienced an incredible run-up in stocks. While not as large as the run from March 2020 to February 2021, gains since October 2022 have been impressive. Nvidia (NVDA), a stock found in many of these funds, is about a 10 percent rally away from quadrupling from its October low. If more fundamental economic factors are driving the move in tech, then investors will want some long-term exposure in automation. Many likely have exposure already via technology or Nasdaq funds. For those seeking more exposure, only FBOT makes a compelling case as a buy, thanks to its international exposure and relatively strong performance in its three-year history.