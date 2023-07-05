Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FBOT: Fidelity Disruptor Funds Become Active ETFs

Summary

  • Fidelity has converted its Disruptor suite of funds into actively managed exchange-traded funds, offering lower expense ratios and better tax efficiency.
  • The performance of these funds has varied since their inception in April 2020, with the Disruptive Automation fund being the standout performer with a 65% gain.
  • Despite the conversion, most of the portfolios are not unique in their offerings compared to existing Fidelity Select funds, with the exception of the Disruptive Automation fund.

ETF exchange traded funds concept. Graph with ETF on the laptop keyboard with trade workstation app on the screen.

Bet_Noire

Fidelity converted its Disruptor suite of funds into actively managed exchange-traded funds on June 9, with the Fidelity Disruptors (FGDFX) fund following a week later, on June 16. Nothing has changed as far as the management of these funds.

