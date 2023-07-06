Profitability Powerhouses: Dividend Aristocrats Edition

Khosrork

The market that made little sense most of this year continues to represent a dangerous psychological trap for unsuspecting investors.

Ycharts

The market has been red hot in 2023 so far, and normally coming out of a bear market, that is what you'd expect.

Charlie Bilello

Except for one glaring problem. This is almost certainly a recessionary bear market. And the recession hasn't even started yet. How big of a problem might this be for short-term bulls?

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Just like avoiding a recession would be "historically unprecedented," according to Deutsche Bank, the market bottoming in October over one year before this recession began would also be unprecedented.

Why A Recession Is Still Coming...Just Later Than We Thought

The recession most economists thought would start in January, and last over the last six months, might indeed be coming in January, but in 2024, not 2023.

Daily Shot

The Conference Board's leading indicators have been negative for 14 consecutive months. This has never happened without a recession coming soon after.

Daily Shot

The NY Fed's recession model points to the highest recession risk for the next year in 42 years.

The bond market, specifically the 3m-10-year yield curve, which since the early 1950s has a 100% accuracy rate at predicting recessions, inverted on October 31st, 2022.

8 to 21-month lead time for predicting recessions

June 31st 2023 to July 31st 2024.

Ok, so that's model data, but what about actual economic data?

David Rice

18 leading economic indicators are pointing to a recession being a few weeks away from starting.

that's been the case for several months now.

Why The Heck Is This Recession Taking So Long To Arrive?

There are three main reasons why the most anticipated recession in history is still coming, but taking far longer to arrive than almost everyone thought.

Daily Shot

The Pandemic stimulus resulted in between $2.5 trillion and $4 trillion in excess savings, depending on which economist you ask.

That excess savings has been spent down and is expected to run out by the end of the year.

Since 65% of U.S. GDP is powered by consumer spending, and consumers are still flush with cash, it's unsurprising that the economy continues to chug along despite the Fed's war on inflation.

The 2nd reason for the unsinkable economy...so far?

Daily Shot

Thanks to $9 trillion in stimulus, the jobs market has been on fire and posted an unprecedented 14 consecutive months of jobs beating economist estimates.

This is the best job market in 54 years, with unemployment hitting a cycle low of 3.4% thus far.

But don't get too excited, a ripping job market doesn't mean recession is not coming.

Charlie Bilello

In the 1973 recession, a period of very high inflation, corporate sales were so strong (just like today) that job gains were positive for eight consecutive months during the actual recession.

205,000 consensus job gains this Friday

down from 339,000 last month.

When job losses finally arrived, they came fast and furious.

Morgan Stanley now expects the first negative job reports (job losses) to arrive by September or October.

And the 3rd major reason that recession is taking so long? The Fed, or specifically the long and variable lags for rate hikes.

Since the 1950s, the average time it takes for service spending to peak after the Fed begins raising rates is 18 months.

September 2023 if historical averages hold.

How is that possible when the Fed has hiked 5% in 14 months?! That's the fastest rate in 42 years!

it takes an average of 15 months for a Fed rate hike to work through the economy.

Effectively, those rate hikes have barely begun to dent an economy that was supercharged with record money printing.

Daily Shot

The real Fed funds rate, meaning Fed rate - inflation is 1%, compared to about 0.5% neutral real rate the Fed economists think is necessary to keep inflation stable.

Or to put another way, when the Fed started hiking rates the real Fed interest rate was -8.7% and today it's +1%.

The real impact of Fed rate hikes is far more than 5%, but it hasn't hit the economy yet.

Oh, and one more thing. The Fed now expects to hike 25 in July and 25 in September before holding rates at 5.5% through April 2024.

If they actually do that, then it will raise the real rate from 1% to 3.5%.

That means up to 10 more effective rate hikes in the next nine months.

It also means the Fed's real rate hike cycle will go from -8.7% in March of 2022 to 3.5% in April 2024.

11.2% increase in real interest rates.

How often has the Fed hiked real rates by double-digits? Just twice, Volker and today.

OK, but what if the Fed is lying? Surely only a madman would hike real rates by 11% and cause a recession, right?

Daily Shot

This is what the Fed is trying to avoid. Pivoting too early and then having to really hike rates to the sky to beat inflation once and for all, triggering a severe recession (or two) later.

CME Group

The bond market is pricing in a 35% chance the Fed goes to 5.5% but agrees the Fed's first cut is coming in May 2024.

3% to 3.5% real interest rates are coming according to the "smart money" on Wall Street.

Guess what that means for rate-sensitive tech stocks?

Daily Shot

Nothing good. Especially given one other historical guarantee.

The Triumph Of Hope Over Experience

Wide Moat Research

Here is what analysts currently expect from earnings.

Sounds great! Where's the recession?! Good question. We've just seen why a recession is a virtual certainty, beginning no later than July 31st, 2024.

Here's why these analyst estimates are likely pure hopium.

Wide Moat Research

How often do recessions happen without earnings falling? It's happened exactly once in history, during WWII.

This time the Fed is doing reverse money printing; the Treasury is sucking money out of the economy via $1.5 trillion in bond sales, and starting in September $300 to $400 per month average student loan payments begin for 43 million Americans.

$16 billion per month more consumer spending power about to vanish.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the student debt restart alone is the equivalent of one or two more rate hikes.

Oh, and one more thing. Currently, the House is struggling to pass 12 spending bills that must be signed into law by September 31st or the government shutdowns down.

Their current proposals would cut annual spending by $120 billion. If those bills pass?

-$10 billion monthly hit to the economy starting in October.

If those 12 bills can't get through Congress, then a 3% automatic cut in spending ($80 billion) kicks in under the debt ceiling deal.

But that's only after the government shutdown hurting the economy even more.

Basically, we have a freight train of bad economic headwinds barreling towards us, and the stock market is partying like its 1999...or December 2021.

Stock Valuations Are Absolutely Crazy

Daily Shot

Compared to bond yields, stock valuations are the least attractive since 2007.

How unattractive?

Recession-Adjusted Forward PE Historical 2024 EPS (Including Recession) 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation 20.89 $213.32 $232.65 19.152 13.80% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

The S&P's 25 and 45-year average forward P/E is 16.9.

What kind of higher multiple does the market historically have in a "free money" forever environment? 17.3 was average when rates were zero.

How often does the market trade at 19.1X forward earnings justifiably? Sustainable? Never.

When rates were zero, today's S&P valuation was silly.

Today rates are 5%, and the Fed is saying they are going to 5.5% and then staying there until May.

Oh, and that's assuming no earnings decline in the coming recession.

which has happened exactly once in history

and only because the Government was pumping money into the economy at a record rate during WWII

today the government is sucking money out of the economy at a rate of $310 billion per month.

If you account for the historically average recession's earning decline, then stocks today are 21X forward earnings. That's a 24% historical premium...ahead of a recession.

OK, all this is rather scary, but how bad is the likely correction to actually be?

S&P Bear Market Bottom Scenarios

Earnings Decline S&P Trough Earnings Historical Trough PE Of 14 (13 to 15 range) Decline From Current Level Peak Decline From Record Highs 0% (mildest recession in history) 233 3257 26.9% -32.4% 5% (Wall Street Consensus) 221 3094 30.6% -35.8% 10% 209 2931 34.2% -39.2% 13% (Historical Average) 202 2834 36.4% -41.2% 15% 198 2769 37.9% -42.6% 20% 186 2606 41.5% -45.9% Click to enlarge

(Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, DK S&P Valuation Tool.)

Here's the mid-range historical trough recession bear market P/E applied to the most likely S&P earnings in the coming recession.

Today's S&P valuations aren't just silly; they are downright insane.

Don't Panic And Sell Everything, Or You Will Regret It

You might think that I'm selling everything I own and telling you to do the same. I am not. I am not a permabear or a doomsday prophet like Robert Kiyosaki.

Finbold Yahoo Finance Robert Rolih

Doomsday Prophets like Kiyosaki make Jim Cramer look like an Oracle.

The solution to the coming recession and what's likely to be new market lows isn't to sell everything and hide in a doomsday bunker with Kiyosaki, surrounded by guns, gold, and canned food.

Bank of America

Timing the market is impossible. Miss just the top 10 single best market days, 80% of which occur in bear markets, and the markets' legendary long-term returns fall to zero.

-94% adjusted for inflation since 1930.

Instead of life-changing wealth creation, long-term market timing is a near guarantee to wipe out your life savings.

There's your Kiyosaki "worst crash in history" right there. ;)

Charlie Bilello

Economic market timing is just as impossible and unnecessary.

Perfectly timing the economy for over 90 years wouldn't have beaten buy-and-hold investing other than if you had avoided the Great Depression.

JPMorgan Asset Management

The average investor earns about 50% of the market's long-term returns.

That's all market timing right there. Buying and holding a 60/40 over the long-term beats market timing pure stocks.

And this historical data is backed up by dozens of studies across every time frame and even holds true for UK and Australia!

Time in the market, not market timing, is as close to a universal law of money as exists on Wall Street.

If you try to time the market, it's a near certainty that you will fail, and you will not retire rich or stay rich in retirement.

If you trust your savings to a diversified and prudently risk-managed long-term portfolio designed around your risk profile and goals? Retiring in safety and splendor is a long-term guarantee. A matter of time, not luck.

Enter The Dividend Aristocrats: The SWANiest Of Blue-Chips

Sleeping well at night is easy to do if you have the right portfolio and the right mindset.

I spend my life trying to teach investors like you to stay calm, sane, and safe by trusting the world's best companies and the most battle-tested investing strategy ever devised.

Long-term buy and hold blue-chip dividend investing.

And you can't beat the dividend aristocrats when it comes to the bluest of dividend blue-chips, the kinds of income SWANing.

dividend champion: 25+ year streak for any company (including foreign companies)

dividend aristocrats: 25+ year streak for S&P companies

dividend king: 50+ year streak for any company.

There are 133 dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings, and the Dividend Kings 500 Master List covers them all.

That's what lets me bring you an article like this, which ranks the aristocrats by profitability.

Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Profitability

For profitability, we're using Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality and profitability metric, return on capital.

annual pre-tax profit divided by the cost of running the business.

This metric, along with valuation, is how Greenblatt created his proprietary "magic formula that beats the market" and generated 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital.

not exactly the same magic formula from his books

he's not giving away the best version of his multi-billion-dollar secret.

Specifically, I'm ranking the aristocrats by 13-year median ROC.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Note that this ranking ignores valuation.

Bottom Line: Market Despair Is Likely Coming, But Stay Calm, And You Can Still Retire Rich

Once again, I am not a doomsday prophet. I am not selling my family's $2.5 million hedge fund or our $1.2 million in stocks.

It is always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Something great is always on sale for any risk profile, need, time horizon, or goal.

I've spent the last decade learning how to find the best safe blue-chips to recommend to investors like you, even when the stock market is high on hopium and, in the short-term, is cruising for a bruising, riding for a sliding, and rushing for a crushing.

Today I've shown you the dividend aristocrats ranked by the favorite profitability metric of one of history's greatest investors.

Who never tried to time the market.

In my next article in this two-part series, I'll show you how to build the ultimate super profitability aristocrat portfolio to help you sleep well at night in the coming recession and likely short-term market bloodbath.