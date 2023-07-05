Rimini Street Faces Slowing Macro Environment In 2023
Summary
- Rimini Street, Inc. provides independent software support services for large installed IT systems.
- The firm has reiterated forward revenue guidance of only 3.74% in 2023 versus 2022.
- This tepid revenue growth expectation may make an upside catalyst difficult to achieve.
- I remain on Hold for Rimini Street in the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) provides software system support for large software platforms used by organizations globally.
I previously wrote about Rimini Street with a Hold rating.
Given the stock’s apparent full valuation, management’s lower revenue growth guidance for 2023 than 2022’s actual results along with increasing macroeconomic challenges as a globally synchronized slowdown appears underway, I remain on Hold for Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street Overview
Las Vegas, Nevada-based Rimini was founded in 2005 to provide organizations with independent support services for major software platforms.
The firm is headed by president and CEO Seth Ravin, who was previously a Vice President at SAP, Saba and PeopleSoft.
The company’s primary offerings include support services for these platforms:
SAP
Salesforce
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Open source DBs
The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts and through partner referrals.
Rimini has clients across all major industry verticals.
Rimini Street’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the overall market for IT professional services was an estimated $777 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.0 trillion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for automation to create operational efficiencies as more companies move the cloud-based systems.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the entire IT professional services market in the U.S., by sector:
Note that the IT Support and Training Services market is the second smallest sector within the entire industry.
Rimini’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen only moderately; Operating income by quarter has flattened in recent quarters.
Gross profit margin by quarter has varied within a narrow range; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped in the most recent quarter.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned positive in the most recent quarter.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, RMNI’s stock price has fallen 21.58% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 22.28%, as the chart indicates below.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $135.0 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $73.9 million in total debt, of which $5.3 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $7.2 million, during which capital expenditures were $4.9 million. The company paid $9.8 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Rimini Street
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.9
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
8.3
|
Price / Sales
|
1.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
8.5%
|
Net Income Margin
|
0.0%
|
EBITDA %
|
11.0%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
-1.3
|
Market Capitalization
|
$430,340,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$381,810,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$2,310,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.00
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
RMNI’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 19.5% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm remains stable in this metric but needs further improvement, per the table below.
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Q4 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
9.4%
|
8.5%
|
EBITDA %
|
10.1%
|
11.0%
|
Total
|
19.5%
|
19.5%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Rimini Street
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted the launch of its Rimini ONE end-to-end turnkey platform for clients, of which it has seen over 100 customers sign up for.
This indicates client desire to reduce ‘vendor bloat’ as customers aim to reduce total cost of ownership for the IT spending.
Internally, the company continues to make changes to its sales processes to enhance its lead generation and closing capabilities.
Rimini’s revenue retention rate for its subscription base (97% of total revenue) was 92% for the last four quarters, indicating the firm needs to improve its product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency to achieve no net churn (100%).
Total revenue for Q1 2023 increased by 7.8% YoY and gross profit margin rose by 0.7%.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 2.9% YoY and operating income rose by an impressive 48.4% to $13.5 million.
Looking ahead, management believes its Oracle legal actions could have a verdict any time in 2023, but did not characterize its expected outcome.
Leadership reiterated previous full-year 2023 revenue guidance of $425 million, which, if achieved, would represent year-over-year growth of 3.76%, significantly lower than 2022’s growth of 9.4% over 2021.
The company's financial position is reasonably strong, with ample liquidity, some long-term debt and free cash used of $7.2 million in the trailing twelve-month period.
RMNI’s Rule of 40 performance has been only mediocre, with no sequential progress made in Q1 2023.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Uncertain" once, "Challeng[es][ing]" five times, "Macro" three times and "Drop" once.
Analysts questioned company leadership if the firm is seeing slowing sales cycles, but management denied seeing any fallout from the recent banking failures or macro environment factors.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow analysis suggests that RMNI is fully valued at its present stock price, given generous assumptions:
Given management’s lower revenue growth guidance for 2023 than 2022’s actual results along with increasing macroeconomic challenges as a globally synchronized slowdown appears underway, I remain on Hold for Rimini Street, Inc. stock.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments