Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ballard Power Systems: Profitability Seems Far Out As Costs Are Rising

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
167 Followers

Summary

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. is struggling to maintain profitability, with costs exceeding revenues and resulting in negative gross profits of $5.6 million last quarter.
  • Despite a healthy balance sheet and a growing fuel cell market, the company's growing costs and lack of proof of concept make it a risky investment.
  • The company's share price could severely drop due to its poor history of profitability and high product costs, with estimates suggesting positive EPS won't be achieved until 2029.

Hydrogen renewable energy production pipeline - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

Investment Rundown

The market for fuel cell products is still quite new but has several tailwinds ahead that suggest companies in the industry will see very strong demand and revenue growth. The case seems to be however that profitability

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
167 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.