Investment Summary

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is a prominent worldwide producer and supplier of nitrogen fertilizer and various nitrogen products. The company's operations primarily revolve around two key business segments: nitrogen fertilizer production and phosphate fertilizer production.

The last report showed them having a decline of about $800 million in sales YoY, or about 30% less. But the volumes the company delivered only saw a slight decrease, which goes to show that while CF still sees demand, the prices of the products have significantly decreased from a year ago when the war in Ukraine created a catalyst for fertilizers and nitrogen products in the market. The short-term outlook seems volatile for the industry and I think that has created a buying opportunity for CF right now, which has a p/e of just 8 on a forward basis. Even if we still assume the same prices, I believe CF still can generate strong cash flows and bring value to shareholders, and just like in my last article, I am keeping my buy rating for the company.

Quarterly Result

As seen in the last report by the company, they have experienced a decline in revenues as a result of the less favorable pricing environment that they are in. Net earnings still came in at just under $600 million and the company spent $75 million to buy back about 1 million shares outstanding. I think that the price increases we saw in 2022 were unsustainable as eventually the industry would catch up and supply the shortage. This seems to have resulted in the market significantly lowering the valuation of the company and with a forward p/e of just above 8, I think this presents a strong buy case.

Sales Statement (Earnings Report)

What the company noted regarding nitrogen prices was that higher global operating rates helped increase the available supply which created a softer pricing environment. The delayed purchases from the agricultural industry also helped add to the lower pricing as the industry was battling weather conditions and estimating the potential of the planting season was difficult. Looking at the North American market the company sees farming profitability to be strong which should boost demand for the remained of the year. In the international market, India seems to lead the charge as the leading importer of urea in 2023. What I think these outlooks signal is that the current environment is just short-term headwinds that eventually will balance out and create a solid balance between demand and supply, which ultimately should benefit CF in the long run.

Cash Flow History (Investor Presentation)

Much of the value I see with CF is the shareholder-friendly approach that they have. They have even in times of negative cash flows remained strong and not diluted shares. The price levels of 2022 as I said are unlikely to be seen shortly as the demand heavily outweighs the supply which created the price increase we saw. But going forward, the prices remaining stable will mean CF can still generate very strong cash flows which just like in Q1 of 2023, will likely be used to buy back shares and distribute a dividend. But also to make strategic investments like purchasing production facilities to increase volumes and meet demand. What further makes me confident in the buybacks is that the company now has just $80 million left in the $1.5 billion authorized program that started on January 1, 2022. After the completion of that, the company announced back in November a new one, but with $3 billion authorized instead. That would bring down the outstanding shares by nearly 25%. If the company can just maintain similar sales as of now, this buyback plan on its own will create a strong return for shareholders. For the second quarter of 2023, I think it's reasonable to assume the last $80 million will be used and for the second half of 2023, and the next program will commence.

Risks

The primary risk facing the company right now I think is the volatile prices we are seeing in the fertilizer and nitrogen markets. The company does seem to see the future being more stable as demand and supply eventually balance out.

For the short term, I think the share price will remain rather subdued because of this uncertainty and volatility. But as the company is still keeping up very strong margins and cash flows the current prices are a strong buying opportunity long-term. As seen in the last report, the company has noted different demands as a result of weather conditions in some regions. Latin America has struggled with droughts and so have some parts of Asia. This creates uncertainty for the customers of CF and instead of CF getting inventory out the door quickly, they might be faced with a build-up of inventories instead, which could halt production and become more of a liability for the company. Right now though, that doesn't seem to be the case, but global warming is highlighting that these issues are very real.

Financials

Moving over to the financials I think that CF is in a very strong position right now. The company has a very solid cash position that covers almost all of its long-term debts. With $2.8 billion in cash and a $500 million increase in QoQ, I think that using $1.25 billion for the production facility purchase still leaves them in a very strong position. With around $1.6 billion left remaining CF can still cover all the current liabilities almost two times over.

Assets (Earnings Report) Liabilities (Earnings Report)

Looking at the liabilities the company has, the long-term debts haven't increased on a QoQ basis. Looking back a few years the company has made strong progress in paying this amount off. Back in 2018, the company had $4.6 billion in debt which now leaves the company in a very strong position financially. The net debt/EBITDA ratio right now is just 0.07 right now. These are using the TTM numbers, and looking ahead I do see a scenario where this number grows slightly. But for the company to get above the 3 thresholds I have, they would essentially have to reach a negative bottom line, which isn't something that I see possible right now. The company has a strong history of keeping a solid bottom-line margin.

All in all, I see CF right now as being in a very strong position financially and it has ultimately led them to be able to make purchases like the production facility in Louisiana without risking debts becoming an issue as the cash position decrease.

Valuation & Wrap Up

CF Industries has just like many other companies in the sector seen a rather sharp decline in the share price as a result of the fertilizer and nitrogen prices decreasing as supply finally seemed to catch up with demand. Paying a 8x multiple for the forward earnings right now seems very fair, especially when the company could buy back nearly 25% of the outstanding shares with its authorized buyback program. This might sound extreme, but it is supported by the still very strong cash flows CF is generating, and in the long term, I think the company can bring a lot of value to investors because of this. But CF is also trading over 40% below the sector average p/e, this I think limits the downside risk right now for CF.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Just comparing CF to similar companies like FMC Corporation (FMC) and The Mosaic Company (MOS) I think CF comes out ahead given their stronger margins and the large buyback plan they have. With the better margins comes a better FCF margin too, which helps CF have the strongest dividend yield out of the companies too. Comparing CF to a peer like FMC Corporation, the valuation of CF is lower and the track record of buying back shares is stronger. Shares for FMC have decreased around 7% between 2018 - 2022 whilst CF has bought back nearly 13% of shares. Margin wise CF is also superior with its TTM net margins of 29% compared to FMC and its 12%. Finally, the valuation as mentioned is lower for CF with a FWD p/e of 8x and FMC with 13. In fact, the valuation of FMC is actually above the sector's averages and I think this does present more risk that if there is a failure to meet expectations the drawdown in the share price could be larger. This all concludes with me keeping a buy rating for CF right now.