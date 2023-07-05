Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Income Weekly: Oil Prices Are Primed For Gains

Jul. 05, 2023 7:37 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)XLE, OIH, XOP, RIG, OKE, MMP, SU, ENB, ENB:CA, HESM, HES, SU:CA2 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It was a strong close to a difficult first half, with the energy sector handily outperforming the broader market.
  • Equities with commodity-price exposure were the best performers as investors turned their focus to the bullish second-half outlook.
  • Physical market indicators, futures market positioning, and supply/demand balances point to higher oil prices over the coming months.
Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

Energy Income Performance

The energy sector ended June with a bang. The sector at large (XLE) rose 4.9%, outperforming the S&P 500's 2.4% gain. All energy sub-sectors traded higher. Oilfield services (OIH) led the way, up

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.61K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THE HFI RESEARCH ENERGY INCOME PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.95K)
@HFIR Energy Income the EIA borders on incompetent to criminal under this administration.
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.23K)
Six straight quarters of draws would indeed be good!
