nopparit/iStock via Getty Images

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) continues to sink with 2023 fast turning into a tragedy on an existential scale. The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company is down 74% since the start of the year as continued cash burn, auditor turnover, and a dwindling cash position get set against a still uncertain backdrop for US federal cannabis legalization. A 52% intraday rally just before the 4th of July has however highlighted the risks bears, who form the 8.9% short interest, will be subjected to as volatility becomes more virulent against a much smaller market cap. For bulls, the hope is that the huge rally will form the start of a salvo against what's the now very real risk of Canopy being delisted from the Nasdaq as it trades under the minimum $1 listing requirement.

Data by YCharts

There are several elements at play here. Canopy could be a hold in the short term as a sustained decline since February seems to have overextended itself and the commons could build on the pre-independence day rally. Bulls would bring attention to Canopy's price-to-sales multiple. This has declined to record lows at 0.89x, an understandable development on the back of revenue that at C$87.54 million for its last reported fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, ending in March, dipped by 14% over its year-ago level. This came in lower than their fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter revenue of C$94.05 million to mean Canopy's lowest fourth-quarter revenue since 2018.

Data by YCharts

Cash Runway Looks Beyond A Year

To be clear, we were barely six months through the start of Canadian recreational cannabis sales the last time Canopy's quarterly revenue was this low. This collapse has come against the company's US move to tap into a market set to see sales reach $71 billion in 2030 even without a federal shift on legalization. Critically, against such a marked decline it's not hard for the potentiality of the worst-case scenario to come up. However, a Chapter 11 filing as flagged by some bears is still a very distant possibility against a cash and equivalents position of C$783 million as of the end of the fourth quarter and recent moves by Canopy's management to reduce the debt burden from asset sales.

Cash and short-term investments at C$783 million is important because Canopy's free cash outflow as of the end of its fourth quarter stood at C$143 million and was a 13% increase in cash outflows versus the year-ago comp. Further, free cash outflow for fiscal 2023 stood at $567 million, a number that would imply a cash runway for Canopy of at least another five quarters. However, this assumes cash burn fails to reflect near-term activity to slim their operating cost base and to reduce capital expenditure. The operating earnings are transitory against these activities with cash being boosted post-period end by C$81 million in divestitures.

Canopy has guided for another C$150 million in divestitures by the end of September. Whilst these sales are being completed below cost, extending that cash runway beyond a year is what's important for the future of a company that has just been dumped by its auditor KPMG in June. KPMG flagged that Canopy did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of the end of the fourth quarter. This has opened the specter of what could be the most pertinent near-term risk. If Canopy has to restate its financial statements its stock price would tank further and currently recovering sentiment will fully invert and deepen to new lows.

How Canopy Lost Its Way

The marked retrenchment of the North American cannabis industry is a consequence of too high a tax burden set against resilient black markets. Canada charges an excise duty on dried cannabis of C$1 per gram or 10% of the value of the gram, whichever is greater. This has inflated the prices of legal recreational cannabis rendering them more structurally uncompetitive with the black market. Restrictions on advertising have reduced opportunities for brand building and product differentiation against what's essentially a commodity crop. Crucially, shareholders should keep this in mind as a pertinent factor that will see the future continue to reflect the past until fundamental reform is launched.

There are hundreds of cannabis brands spread across the different Canadian cannabis players with new brands constantly being launched. But Canada's now infamous 17th October start date for recreational cannabis sales came with arduous marketing stipulations from no endorsements or testimonials to a marked limit on allowable advertising platforms. Hence, Constellation Brands' (STZ) C$5 billion dollar investment in Canopy Growth failed to help Canopy did not help with brand differentiation for Canopy Tweed with the company effectively still on the same playing field as its competitors. Perhaps critically, its meant Canopy could not benefit from Constellation's branding acumen from leading alcoholic brands like Corona and Modelo Especial. I'm still negative about the prospects of the North American cannabis industry in lieu of US federal legalization or Canadian cannabis reform.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.