Prologis: Strong Fundamentals But Not Sufficient To Justify The Valuation

Jul. 05, 2023 9:03 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Prologis, the largest publicly traded industrial REIT, has consistently outperformed the overall REIT market and the S&P 500 over the past decade.
  • Despite high valuations, PLD's strong position, supported by factors such as significant e-commerce exposure and resilient occupancy rates, makes a short position risky.
  • PLD's underpriced lease agreements and strong balance sheet further bolster its potential for long-term value creation and growth.
  • However, the current valuation multiples create a very tough base from which to continue delivering alpha performance.
  • Rich valuation in conjunction with recessionary signals and higher interest costs warrant a hold position.

Top view of conveyor belts transporting boxes in a large warehouse, night time

Maxiphoto

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is the largest publicly traded industrial REIT carrying over $115 billion in market cap. It is also included in major equity indices such as the S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the ProShares

Comments (1)

R
RockyMountainHigh
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
Sometimes you have to hold your nose and accept you’re paying a small premium if you want to hold the best of breed.

If you’re a long term investor it will grow into the valuation in a few years, if it’s a short term play or hold , stay away.

You’re probably never going to get a screaming no brain deal on this name.
