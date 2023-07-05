Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Americold Realty Trust: Essential To The Global Food Supply Chain

Jul. 05, 2023 9:31 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
Summary

  • Americold Realty Trust, a REIT investing in temperature-controlled logistics properties, provides essential real estate and value-added services that support the global food supply chain.
  • Its Project Orion initiative aims to drive future growth and margin expansion through investment in technology systems and better business processes, which will help integrate recent acquisitions and future ones.
  • Despite a large net debt load and dependence on capital markets for growth funding, Americold Realty's investment grade credit rating and well-staggered debt maturity schedule are positive factors.
  • Ample access to liquidity and a promising growth trajectory could enable Americold Realty to push through sizable payout hikes in the future after its payout was held largely flat in recent years.
  • Shares of COLD have been on a powerful upward climb of late, and investors are beginning to take note of its attractive upside.

Checking quality of rice sack before delivery to customer

Erdark/E+ via Getty Images

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is a REIT that invests in temperature-controlled logistics properties and provides related value-added services that are essential to the global cold supply chain. Due to efforts to improve its profitability

Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

