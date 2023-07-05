Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spain's Housing Market Is Contracting, But A Soft Landing Remains Likely

Jul. 05, 2023 9:52 PM ETEWP
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The Spanish housing market has experienced a notable decline recently.
  • However, despite the sharp rise in interest rates, there are enough mitigating factors that make a soft-landing scenario likely.
  • We forecast 1% average price growth this year and 0% next year.

Colourful Houses Facade Building Architecture Balcony Old town Spain

By Wouter Thierie

Spanish housing market sees 21% drop in sales in April

The Spanish housing market has entered a clear slowdown recently, with several factors contributing to reduced demand for property. Rising interest rates, tighter credit

