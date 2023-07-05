NIO: Setting Up For A Big Move
Summary
- NIO stands to make a lot of money from BaaS as it begins charging users.
- NIO shares are picking up momentum, with plenty of upside potential.
- Fundamentals and technicals are lining up, and I expect a big move.
Thesis Summary
NIO, Inc (NYSE:NIO) continued to trade down after my last report, where I suggested the bottom might be in. While we did head slightly lower in the following months, we have witnessed a very convincing reversal in the last few weeks.
Both fundamentals and technicals are lining up very nicely for NIO. The company has struck a great deal with Abu Dhabi, and revenues from its battery charging station could be a real game changer.
Meanwhile, momentum has shifted in NIO stock as we break through the resistance above.
Fundamentals Getting Better
NIO has been making headlines lately with what I consider to be very bullish news. Let’s begin with the less significant and make our way to what I consider will be a game changer for this company.
First off, NIO just reported its June and full Q1 deliveries. The carmaker sold 10,707 vehicles in June, up 74% M/M and down 17.4% Y/Y.
For the full quarter, the company sold 31,041, which was actually on the low end of the forecast.
While this is far from outstanding, this is encouraging MoM growth, and NIO should still sell substantially more cars than in 2022.
The company will be in a much better position to achieve its objectives, following the deal with CYVN Holdings, an Abu Dhabi based business that will come to own 7% of the company after the deal is complete.
Not only will this deal improve the company’s balance sheet, but will also give NIO an advantage when it comes to penetrating the growing UAE market.
Statista estimates that there will be over 6.6 million EV sales in the UAE by 2028. Meanwhile, some experts suggest the EV market in UAE will grow at a CAGR of 27.2% over the next five years.
The most notable development for NIO, and one that has been overlooked by investors, is the fact that the company will now begin charging for battery changes. A big part of NIO’s success in China has been its battery swap model. NIO has over 1,383 swap stations, where batteries can be changed in under 5 minutes.
The company started by offering free battery swaps as a promotional tool, but will now begin charging for them, and I believe this could be a great income stream for the company. Battery swapping is convenient, and I believe users will be okay with paying for this service.
NIO has carried out over 20 million battery swaps to date and this number is only going to keep growing.
In the future, I believe that NIO could arrive at a similar point as Tesla (TSLA), which could now start benefiting from other EVs using its charging network. I wrote about this extensively and how it could make billions for the company. In a similar way, NIO could one day be a key player in the EV charging market, providing the necessary infrastructure for millions of EVs to swap batteries at their stations conveniently.
This may seem ambitious, but remember that NIO already has established partnerships with giants in the energy sector, including Sinopec (OTCPK:SHIIY) and Shell (SHEL).
Technicals Suggest Big Upside
The fundamental story continues to improve with NIO, and so does the technical outlook. After a lot of suffering, we are seeing some signs of a sustainable change in the trend.
Looking back, let’s remember that NIO rallied from just over $1 to almost $70 by the start of 2021. This was a five-wave impulse, and we have since been forming an ABC retracement in what I’d consider to be wave 2.
Now, the key levels are the 50% and 61.8% retracements, which we can see shown on the right. This is the expected area for a reversal, and indeed, this is where NIO has begun to turn after hitting a low close to $7.
Looking at the more recent price action, we can see that NIO was trading in a downward wedge. However, it has now convincingly broken out off the wedge, and above the 50-day MA.
As of writing this, NIO trades at just above $10, and the 200-day MA is just above us. Above that, we have the upper trendline of the expanding channel going all the way to the all-time highs.
The stock is picking up momentum, and if we can break the resistance above then we can potentially rally into the $20 without much resistance.
Risks
Granted, investing in NIO comes with significant risk. This is a volatile stock operating mainly in China, which investors have shunned in recent years.
Furthermore, the company operates in the highly competitive EV segment. Competition in the industry will bring down prices and make getting hold of essential materials like lithium that much harder.
Final Thoughts
Both fundamentals and technicals are lining up for a big move up in NIO. As long as we can hold above the 50-day MA, momentum is to the upside, and I’d expect the stock to at least double in the coming months.
