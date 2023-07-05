Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: A Reality Check Amid The Hype

Jul. 05, 2023 10:42 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Despite consistent revenue growth and an expanding customer base, Palantir's current valuation is steep and may not be justified without several more years of similar growth.
  • Palantir, at best, is a $20B company. Investors today are betting on a future that doesn't exist.
  • Palantir will struggle to productize its offerings as they'll be rapidly commoditized.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Given the flurry of buzz surrounding Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), I hesitated before writing this article. This corporation commands an intense, cult-like following, second only perhaps to Tesla (TSLA). Nevertheless, I find myself poised to share

I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
Dr Nemo
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Premium
Comments (371)
Tesla is an irrational cult for the stock - pltr is top notch and should continue to do great with truly brilliant minds behind it
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.94K)
I kinda stopped reading after "a future that doesn't exist". How have early Tesla investors done? Since the author mentions Tesla. Just curious. I don't follow that stock, but I think it was heavily shorted for a long time then shot up impressively? IIRC, people held and accumulated for 6 years in the teens before it shot up to nearly $400 a share. That looks pretty good to me. Long PLTR.
budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Comments (554)
You say "investors are betting on a future that doesn't exist". Unless you're Marty McFly, no future exists. No analysis can tell the future so, we place our bets and roll the dice. Long PLTR
T
TheeSoluution
Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Premium
Comments (892)
Sorry I disagree, I think this is just the start of a more Epic move coming,I think we will see some more Big contracts coming too....this of course is just all my opinion
D
Dr Nemo
Yesterday, 11:18 PM
Premium
Comments (371)
@TheeSoluution don’t bet against Karp and Thiel.
T
TheeSoluution
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Premium
Comments (892)
@Dr Nemo .. you got that right...this is a Game Changer imo
