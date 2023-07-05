Michael Vi

Given the flurry of buzz surrounding Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), I hesitated before writing this article. This corporation commands an intense, cult-like following, second only perhaps to Tesla (TSLA). Nevertheless, I find myself poised to share my perspective on this company, as it's one of the most intriguing players in the tech sphere at present.

Your perception of Palantir might place it as a dull analytics firm peddling fancy charts, or as a top-secret tool the military wields to secure an advantage on the battlefield. The reality, however, nestles somewhere in between these two extremes. Let's first explain Palantir before diving deeper into the business.

Breaking Down Palantir

Addressing the various misconceptions about Palantir, I want to elucidate what this company does by drawing an analogy.

Imagine yourself as a detective tasked with unraveling a complex enigma. You're presented with thousands of potential clues dispersed across various locations - phone records, financial transactions, surveillance footage, social media posts, and so forth. The mission to weave together all these fragments to discern the larger narrative is daunting, labor-intensive, and highly complex. Enter our 'detective agency', Palantir.

Palantir serves as a global, extraordinarily intelligent detective agency. Instead of employing humans, they harness avant-garde technology and algorithms to amass and scrutinize data. Much like a detective would examine a case, Palantir's software aggregates data from a myriad of sources, filters through it to identify significant patterns, correlations, and trends, and presents these in a manner that's far simpler for their clients to comprehend and act upon.

This enables organizations to solve intricate problems and make better-informed decisions. For example, a company might utilize Palantir's software to spot opportunities to cut costs, a government agency could employ it to foresee and fend off cyber-attacks, or a non-profit might leverage it to monitor and manage the distribution of resources during a crisis.

To put it in perspective: if a detective's role is to solve mysteries by linking the dots in a case, Palantir supplies the magnifying glass, the highlighter, and the thread that binds the dots together. And it accomplishes this not merely for one case, but for multiple cases, simultaneously and at an astounding pace.

In reality, Palantir performs this detective-like work for government agencies and businesses across a multitude of sectors.

The Palantir Way

Palantir doesn't merely sell software. It pairs its software with consultants who immerse themselves in your business to comprehend your data. They gain an understanding of the client's operations, the questions they need answering, and then proceed to build integrations. The end result is a tailored deployment of one of Palantir's software solutions.

These solutions encompass (links are to demos from Palantir):

Gotham, a tool mainly tailored for the government and military

Foundry, the software solution Palantir delivers to corporations

Apollo, a software distribution tool that aids in delivering updates to essential infrastructure

AIP, Palantir's latest offering, which brings ChatGPT-like power to a business's proprietary data.

I emphasize the "how" of Palantir's approach to underscore a factor that, in my view, is pivotal to this company's future triumph—differentiation.

Palantir caters to high-value clients that desire a partner to come in, comprehend their needs, and deliver solutions. Should a company lack that desire or the financial wherewithal for such an engagement, there are alternatives to every product that Palantir offers.

Fancy making sense of your data through a more "off the shelf" solution? Alteryx (AYX) provides a potential route. Is it as potent as Foundry? Not quite. Is it more accessible and more affordable to get started with? Certainly.

Palantir AIP (Palantir)

AIP, enabling businesses to construct a ChatGPT-like interface atop their data, faces competition from tools like MosaicML (recently acquired by DataBricks). While I'll hold back on declaring superiority here, I predict that Learning Language Models (LLMs) atop proprietary data will evolve into a commoditized solution within a few years.

The race to the bottom in commoditized solutions doesn't bode well for companies trading at 15x sales. However, the fun lies in the differentiation that Palantir boasts by providing the best offering accompanied by a battalion of consultants to ensure flawless execution.

Without this distinguishing factor, Palantir becomes just another tool on the list to select from, and unequivocally not worth the current price of admission.

The Financials

Data by YCharts

Since its debut on the public market, Palantir has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue, and various key data points suggest that this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Palantir customers (Author compiled, company filings)

From a commercial customer count standpoint, Palantir continually adds to its tally. It's important to note that these aren't small-scale businesses; instead, they're among the world's wealthiest companies, seeking to decipher enormous datasets. So, while the count may seem modest, the monetary value attached is far from negligible.

Palantir revenues (Author compiled, company filings)

The chart above delineates revenue based on government versus commercial sources. Revenue from government contracts, likely the "stickiest" and offering higher margins, is seeing growth. However, it's encouraging to observe that Palantir is also expanding in the commercial realm.

Government revenues saw a 19.4% increase in the last fiscal year, while Commercial revenues grew at an impressive rate of 29.4%.

To justify its current valuation, Palantir will need many more years of similar growth. After recent increases, Palantir trades at 15.3x trailing twelve-month (TTM) sales, 82x cash flow, and 297x GAAP earnings on a forward basis. These figures are certainly high, but Palantir has consistently met past expectations and has the growth trajectory to back these up.

My Thoughts on The Company

Palantir currently carries a steep valuation. As delineated earlier, it would require several years of about 30% growth to justify its current $30B valuation (roughly eight years to bring the price-to-sales ratio under 2). Considering the competitive landscape and the eventual commoditization of the technology, I'm skeptical that Palantir can expand significantly beyond a $30B company.

Let's dissect each of these points, beginning with the competition. As discussed earlier, Palantir does face rivals in the market. The company's mystique might create an illusion of unparalleled offerings, but competitors do exist.

I previously mentioned Alteryx, but other alternatives include Tableau, Databricks, PowerBI, and BigQuery. Yes, these options require varying degrees of setup, and they may not be as "glamorous" as Foundry. However, they are accessible to mid-market participants at reasonable prices and can grow to scale.

Moreover, these tools are also sold with the support of consulting teams, should businesses require help with setup. For instance, Deloitte could assist in harnessing your data into a functional solution using Alteryx, and Accenture could help get your business operational with Azure's solutions and PowerBI. In essence, there are more accessible, appealing, and versatile alternatives to what Palantir offers.

This leads us to the next challenge, commoditization. Generative Large Language Models (LLMs), which AIP embodies, are still relatively new in the commercial sphere. While there's considerable hype around them at present, this will likely accelerate the commoditization process.

With new entrants continually emerging in this space and new open-source models becoming available, businesses will soon find that establishing an internal large language model is relatively straightforward. An easy "walk in the park" does not bode well for Palantir's profit margins.

In this context, I expect Palantir's AIP solution to achieve early success. Yet, without a differentiating product or a compelling reason to choose AIP over a host of other competitors, AIP would be left competing primarily on price, which is less than ideal.

For instance, MosaicML (recently acquired by Databricks) has a distinguishing factor: Databricks. Users of Databricks' data warehouse already have a trusted repository for all their data. Now, Databricks can offer an LLM atop this, further strengthening its relationship with users.

Snowflake (SNOW) follows a similar approach. Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud will likely also add some form of LLM creation to their suite of data tools in the near future. Even if they don't, companies could easily hire a few data engineers to set one up given the advancements in these models.

So, here's the bottom line... Palantir can't productize its offerings for the mid-market because of the intense competition in that segment. Without a significant pivot or a substantial reduction in price, Palantir would struggle to compete with a productized offering.

Where Palantir truly distinguishes itself—and where it could well sustain a $30B business—is in offering expertise, selling its software accompanied by experienced consultants, and catering to large businesses and governments. While it's a niche market, it's a substantially large one.

Palantir Valuation

In summary, Palantir is a highly valued company at present, with its valuation seemingly backed more by buzz and anticipation than concrete financials. Yes, growth is occurring; customer numbers are surging, and this momentum could be maintained for a few years. However, a few years of this performance isn't sufficient to justify its current valuation.

Even if we envision Palantir expanding its revenues by 30% annually for the next five years, it would generate $7.4B in revenue. This projection translates to a price-to-sales ratio of 4x its 2028 revenues, assuming a 30% growth rate. This scenario is a bit optimistic, especially considering that Palantir's Q1 annual growth was a comparatively modest 17.7%.

Realistically, barring a major pivot that would fundamentally transform the company and its product line, Palantir remains a niche contractor within the data sector. This status could potentially justify a 2-3x multiple on sales, which would put today's valuation in the $4-6B range. Even if we allow for an outsized growth rate of 30%, and value the business five years into the future, Palantir, at most, could be a $14-22B business.

Final Take

Palantir is indeed an intriguing business boasting an array of impressive technologies and products. The catch, however, is that these offerings are niche and pricey.

Presently, Palantir's winning formula is providing consulting services alongside its products, which capitalizes on the novelty of the field. However, as we look further into the future, the services Palantir provides today will inevitably become commoditized, and readily available to businesses at a lower cost, or bundled into other software offerings (data lakes, for instance). Without undergoing a significant transformation, Palantir will struggle to compete with other mid-market offerings.

Palantir will remain a going concern, albeit not at the levels currently projected. I foresee it evolving into a highly-specialized data contractor with a valuation of approximately $20B in the long term. This is a respectable standing, but it falls significantly short of the ambitious vision currently being sold to investors.