Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's: The Grimace Shake Has Gone Viral, But Industry Valuations Are High

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • McDonald's has benefited from its marketing strategies, such as the Grimace birthday celebration and shake.
  • The company is focusing on improving its technology infrastructure to drive growth, with digital and loyalty initiatives playing a significant role.
  • Despite the positive growth, MCD faces risks such as a slowdown in delivery, potential pullback on fast-food spending due to economic factors, and wage inflation impacting its franchisees.

McDonald"s Reports 3 Percent Drop In Revenue In Second Quarter

Joe Raedle

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been a beneficiary of inflation, but quick service industry multiples have gotten pricey post-pandemic.

Company Profile

MCD owns and franchises its iconic namesake fast-food restaurants, which serve a staple of well-known food and beverage offerings such

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.65K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

No Guilt profile picture
No Guilt
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (10.8K)
Long MCD but not adding (or selling) here.
P
Peterso21
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Comments (523)
Why are stocks like MCD and PEP trading at ridiculous PE levels?
No Guilt profile picture
No Guilt
Yesterday, 11:42 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (10.8K)
@Peterso21

Why were bonds trading at ridiculous levels for 10+ years?

Why did savings accounts pay nothing for 10+ years?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.