Fight The Fed... Or Risk Your Account Going Dead

Wade Slome, CFA profile picture
Wade Slome, CFA
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Throughout history, the prominent Wall Street mantra has been, “Don’t fight the Fed.”.
  • Unfortunately, for those following this overly simplistic guidance of not opposing the Fed, investor portfolio balances have been harmed dramatically during 2023 by missing a large bull market run.
  • Despite this year’s three interest rate hikes and an 87% probability of another increase next month by the Federal Reserve, the S&P 500 index surged +6.5% last month and has soared +15.9% for 2023, thus far.

FED federal reserve of USA sybol and sign.

Bet_Noire

Throughout history, the prominent Wall Street mantra has been, “Don’t fight the Fed.” In essence, the credo instructs investors to sell stocks when the Federal Reserve increases its Federal Funds interest rate target and buy stocks when the Fed cuts its benchmark

Wade W. Slome, CFA, CFP® is President and Founder of Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC and published author of How I Managed $20,000,000,000.00 by Age 32. In addition, Mr. Slome has been a media go-to resource as seen on CNBC and ABC News. He has also been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, New York Times, Dow Jones, Investor's Business Daily, Bloomberg, Smart Money, among other media publications. Online, he is lead editor of the investment blog, InvestingCaffeine.com and a contributing writer to Morningstar, and Wall St. Cheat Sheet. Bloomberg identified him as the second youngest manager among the largest 25 actively-managed U.S. mutual funds in 2005. Besides his work at Sidoxia, Mr. Slome is an instructor at the University of California, Irvine extension department, where he teaches the Advanced Stock Investment course. Wade Slome holds an MBA from Cornell University with an emphasis in Finance. He earned a B.A. in Economics from UCLA. In addition, he holds the credentials of CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CFP® (Certified Financial Planner). Mr. Slome managed one of the ten largest growth funds in the country ($20 billion in assets under management) at American Century Investments, and currently manages a hedge fund in addition to separate customized accounts for a selective client base at his firm (Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC) in Newport Beach, California.

Comments (3)

A
AnkitaBh
Yesterday, 11:25 PM
Premium
Comments (41)
I became first time millionaire this year and my theory is it’s not about fighting or escaping the Fed. It’s all about identifying strong companies who are going to be winners in future and keep buying on every opportunity. For me they were TSLA/NVDA/APPLE/MSFT. Your statement of fighting FED is also a dumb thumb rule.
h
heung
Yesterday, 11:18 PM
Premium
Comments (5.31K)
I was told the last 2-3 hikes in the cycle of 81; stock price surge
I
Institutional Working No More
Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Comments (378)
Many value stocks are still in bear market territory - many scooping them up for higher divvys…by the time the Fed ends interest rate hikes these lower priced stocks will be more expensive
