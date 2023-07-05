Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTI: Total Market Beholden To Tech Bubble

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is now almost as exposed to the US tech bubble as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, due to the outperformance of mega-cap tech stocks.
  • The VTI's valuations are extremely high compared to the small and mid-cap markets, trading at a 48% premium to the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index and a 40% premium to the S&P 600 Small Cap Index.
  • Rising inflation volatility and corporate bond yields make the case for owning the ETF worse than a year ago.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) tracks the total investable US equity market and historically been much less dependent on the performance of any single stock compared with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). However, the

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Comments

