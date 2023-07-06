Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: Shorts Might Get Burned

Jul. 06, 2023 12:34 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)GME
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana's stock has gained 183% since the last publication, despite being a favorite for short-sellers. Management has issued a positive outlook, but the company is still suffering from high debt and declining revenues.
  • CVNA's financial indicators are poor, with a surge in used car sales due to stimulus checks not translating into increased earnings. Management has been criticized for poor decision-making and it has had to borrow heavily to finance business initiatives.
  • I advise against short-selling Carvana due to the risk of the company improving its fundamentals and not heading for bankruptcy.

Payments On Auto Loans Start To Fall Behind

Brandon Bell

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock has been one of many short-sellers' favorites for months already. This article is an update of my earlier work on this company. When I covered CVNA, lots of my valued readers were highly eager to

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.45K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.