Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's June 2023 Summary

Jul. 06, 2023 12:49 AM ETTGT, MCD, ADM, LYB, VYM, KR, SHEL, VOO, VIG, GIS, CAT
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.1K Followers

Summary

  • Investing as often, and early, as you can allows compound interest (aka dividends) to work it’s magic.
  • The retirement accounts brought in a total dividend income amount of $1,948.91 or 36% of the dividend income total.
  • There were 9 dividend increases, including the exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the mix, such as VYM, VOO and VIG.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny’s June 2023 dividend income

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.1K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.