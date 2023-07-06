Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McDonald's: Great Stock But A Bit Pricey Right Now

Summary

  • McDonald's has seen solid growth and strong margins over several decades, but elevated valuation is a concern for investors. Its P/E has risen from 15 to 31 in the last decade.
  • Despite increasing its dividend from 72 cents to $1.52 in the last decade, McDonald's dividend yield has dropped from 3.6% to 2.0%. This is less than half of the current treasury yield of 5.25%.
  • We suggest a modified version of a covered call as a potential investment strategy, allowing for creating additional yield without giving up too much potential.

McDonald"s

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is one of those companies that many investors love to take bit of and I don't blame them either. The company enjoys solid growth that spans several decades, strong margins, healthy pricing power and undying

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.59K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

F
Firebelly
Today, 2:35 AM
Premium
Comments (71)
Good article, but my question to the author would be: why tie up dead money in MCD at these insanely lofty valuations with so many good companies to choose from? GSL, CSIQ, WSM, CEIX…. Tons of growing companies trading below their sector and historical multiples, but yet someone would choose to own MCD at P/E, Price/CF, and EV/sales Waaaaay above sector and historical medians? Doesn’t make sense to me. Can you explain?
m
magenta17
Today, 2:29 AM
Comments (4.74K)
Let's how they report for the quarter in a few weeks! Longz MCD! :-)
