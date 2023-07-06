Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tiny: First Look At This Holding Company

Jul. 06, 2023 2:24 AM ETTiny Ltd. (TINY:CA), TNYZF
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
Summary

  • Canada-based Tiny specializes in acquiring and investing in businesses in the technology and eCommerce sectors, particularly within the Shopify partner ecosystem.
  • The company's strategy is to acquire, accelerate growth and expand the market share of profitable businesses.
  • With a big portfolio of businesses, the operating model is highly inspired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
  • Tiny was formed through a reverse merger with WeCommerce in 2023. The merged entity's 2022 pro forma revenues were $202M, a 30% increase from 2021.
  • The company's growth is speculative due to its early-stage growth status. Investors are accordingly advised to consider this investment to suit their risk profiles.

Shopping Online. woman hand online shopping on laptop computer with virtual graphic icon diagram on desk, payment online, digital marketing, business finance, internet network technology concept

vittaya25

Deep Dive into the company

Based in Canada, Tiny (TSXV:TINY:CA), (OTCQX:TNYZF) is an enterprise that specializes in acquiring and investing in businesses in the technology and eCommerce sectors with a great focus on the Shopify partner

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

