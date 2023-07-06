vittaya25

Deep Dive into the company

Based in Canada, Tiny (TSXV:TINY:CA), (OTCQX:TNYZF) is an enterprise that specializes in acquiring and investing in businesses in the technology and eCommerce sectors with a great focus on the Shopify partner ecosystem. The company's strategy is to acquire profitable and growth-oriented businesses and provide them with the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate their growth and expand their market share. This is what the company's founder Andrew Wilkinson had to say about his company's strategy:

We did exactly what Berkshire does. We do deals in less than 30 days. We don't participate in competitive processes. We leave the founder to run the business if they want to. If not, we work with them to hire management. We just focus on incentives, capital allocation, and net new M&A up at the head office level.

In short, it's a great strategy that has worked for the company that has resulted in their portfolio in having a rich roster of wonderful businesses. Compared with venture capital and private equity which take 3 - 6 months for the deal to be completed and founders locked into the company, Tiny offers a short processing time and optional freedom for the founders to walk away from their businesses.

Tiny Website

So far, the company has made more than 30 investments with their investments falling in four core buckets.

Tiny Website

Reverse Merger

It is important to note that Tiny was formed through a reverse merger with WeCommerce in 2023. Tiny was valued at $691M and WeCommerce at $220M fully diluted equity value ($5.12 per share). WeCommerce's focus is mainly on businesses that focus on the Shopify ecosystem and was originally started by the same founders as Tiny.

WeCommerce Business Units Overview (Tiny Investor Presentation)

The merger provides synergies in terms of operating costs, achieves lower leverage (with better access to debt), and significantly larger scale.

Financials

The merged entity's 2022 Pro Forma revenues came in at $202M, a 30% increase from 2021's Pro Forma revenues (Individually, both companies also have shown an increase in their revenues from 2021). Adjusted EBITDA stands at $46.3M for FY22 (23% of revenues).

Company documents

Looking specifically at their latest quarter ending on March 31, 2023, Tiny brought in $36M, representing a revenue increase of 8% compared to the same period in the prior year. There was a $4.2M (-20%) decline in revenue from digital services mainly due to encountered difficulties from prevailing macroeconomic conditions, resulting in a decrease in contracted digital services. Furthermore, the company has been strategically realigning its focus towards serving larger enterprise customers, which offer more stable long-term partnerships and predictable revenue streams. As a result of this transition, there were delays in both securing contracts and carrying out those services during this quarter.

Financial Comparison QoQ (Company documents)

Expenses also saw a notable increase, primarily driven by a big increase in wage expenses (31%) from the digital services segment. Marketplace content costs was a new entry this quarter, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. In all, this quarter saw a swing to a loss compared to a profitable quarter from the same period in 2022.

The company's cash on hand amounted to $26.7M and faces no immediate liquidity risk. Looking at cash flows, the company currently has a negative operating cash flow of $992K (a decrease of $8.6M from the comparable quarter of 2022). This is mainly attributable to the decrease in net income offset partially by non-cash working capital and income taxes paid.

Valuation, Risks, and Position Sizing

It's hard to value early-stage growth companies and even harder to value holding companies that invest in early-stage growth companies. A lot of the valuation depends on the promise of growth continuing years into the future. At its current market capitalization of $681M, its Price to Sales ratio is 3.37 and assuming a modest 10% growth puts our forward PS ratio close to 3. If the company is able to demonstrate faster-than-expected growth and the market remains lukewarm for early-stage companies we may find ourselves in much lower valuations. Usually, high-interest rate environments are much more punishing for companies of this nature and investors getting a position in this company need to brace for bigger drawdowns and more volatility till the economic outlook is normalized and any return on investment is expected. There is even a big chance that it would result in a full loss of investment. This is why I view its best to prepare the mindset and look at this investment for its optionality.

In evaluating speculative plays, I mainly check the investment for its upside (highly asymmetric for early-stage growth companies), and then make it part of my barbell portfolio.

For a barbell portfolio, you would have extremely safe investments on one end and extremely risky ones on the other end. The safe investments would carry no risk even in the face of extreme market drawdowns (Ex: U.S. Treasury bonds). The aggressive side of the barbell while it has the full risk of losing your entire investment, it also has unlimited upside. The aggressive side also has its risk distributed between "N" such entities (where "N" is the number of investments an investor is comfortable with).

My thought for any potential investor in this stock would be to follow the same approach.

