Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No Demand For COMEX Silver

Jul. 06, 2023 1:35 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • As you may know, demand for physical silver is at an all-time high. However, demand for COMEX digital silver is at an eleven-year low.
  • Given the "green agenda" and the growth in interest in all things electrified, it would follow that demand for silver as an industrial component would be soaring - and it is.
  • Given that physical silver demand is surging to record levels, it would seem logical that demand for COMEX digital silver would be surging too.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

By Craig Hemke

As you may know, demand for physical silver is at an all-time high. However, demand for COMEX digital silver is at an eleven-year low. What gives?

What an interesting paradox we have here at the

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.5K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.