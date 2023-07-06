Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evogene's Subsidiary Casterra: $11.3M Sale Of Castor Plant Seeds May Be Tip Of Iceberg

Jul. 06, 2023 3:01 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)CTVA, E, ICL
Summary

  • Evogene's wholly-owned subsidiary Casterra Ag has received initial purchase orders worth $11.3 million for its proprietary castor plant seeds, which will be used for biofuel production in Africa.
  • The orders come earlier than expected, as Evogene's CEO previously anticipated seed sales to begin in 2024.
  • Castor oil is increasingly seen as a green biofuel in Europe, with EU regulations requiring 14% of transportation fuels to be biofuels by 2030.
  • The $11.3 million purchase orders may be the tip of the iceberg for Casterra.

Castor plantation.

Castor plant

wsfurlan/iStock via Getty Images

On July 3, Evogene Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EVGN) wholly-owned subsidiary Casterra Ag, Ltd. ("Casterra") announced it received its second purchase order for $2.2 million for its genomically superior castor plant seeds. This

Steven H. Goldman, biotech enthusiast. Steven is a commercial litigation lawyer, retired from active practice in January 2021, and was a founding member of the Toronto law firm of Goldman Hine LLP. He graduated with a B.A., President's Medal recipient (1976, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario) and J.D. (1980, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario). He is also the President and CEO of Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: CSL.V) a mining exploration company with a gold deposit in Saskatchewan, Canada. Steven is a member of the board of directors and audit committee of Select Sands Corp. (TSX.Venture: SNS.V and OTCQX: SLSDF). He is an advisor to E3 Lithium Limited (TSX. Venture: ETL.V) (OTC: EEMMF), an emerging lithium developer and lithium extraction technology innovator based in Alberta, Canada. He is currently a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, an Executive member of the Ontario Bar Association, Franchise Law Section as well as a member of the American Bar Association, Franchise Forum (Associate Member). Steven was President & CEO of Speedy AutoService and Minute Muffler from December 2007 to December 31, 2009 (with approximately 160 locations across Canada). He was also a former director of Tribute Pharmaceuticals for approximately 10 years where he served on the audit committee as well as the M&A committee.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

