TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has experienced a surge in growth over the past few years, more than tripling since 2020. I believe that TFI is currently a buy due to the company's fair dividend, strong ROIC, great guidance outlook in the next few years, solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and improved operations through technological optimization.

Business Overview

TFI International Inc. is a transportation and logistics firm with operations in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The company's operations are split into four groups: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics.

The pickup, delivery, and transportation of various commodities are the main topics of the Package and Courier section. This division is in charge of managing smaller shipments and making sure that they arrive on time.

Smaller load pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery are the focus of the LTL market segment. To maximize truck capacity and improve delivery routes, it effectively integrates several shipments.

The TL category offers dedicated, flatbed, tank container, and expedited transportation services. In this segment, entire loads are transported straight from the client to the destination using closed vehicles or specialized equipment.

Brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management are just a few of the asset-light logistics services provided by the Logistics division. It additionally offers services for small box shipment delivery.

11,442 tractors and 38,091 trailers made up TFI International Inc.'s fleet. Additionally, the business works with 6,905 unaffiliated contractors to support its operations and guarantee effective service delivery.

Financials

TFI International Inc. has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a strong return on invested capital of 14%. Currently trading at $111.15, slightly above its 200-day moving average of $107.84, TFI's stock price reflects its consistent performance. With a GAAP P/E ratio of 12.67, which is lower than many of its industry peers, TFI shows potential for being undervalued, as discussed further in this article.

TFI also pays out a dividend of 1.21% representing a payout ratio of 14.26%. This allows TFI to reward shareholders with a fair stream of income while also capitalizing upon its strong ROIC to outpace competitors through superior service along with expanding its operations to improve customer utility. Once growth begins to plateau, I believe that TFI will maintain and grow its established position resulting in an increase in the payout along with share repurchases to create further value for shareholders as outstanding shares has remained relatively unchanged.

Earnings

TFI International's Q1 2023 release showed disappointing results, with an EPS of $1.33, missing expectations by $0.14, and revenues of $1.85 billion, falling short by $80 million. This represents a year-over-year decline of -15.5%. These results highlight the importance of financial stability during cyclical downturns, as profitability decreases have been observed across the trucking sector. The potential bankruptcy of Yellow (YELL) further emphasizes the risks of overleveraging in a cyclical industry. However, TFI has provided positive guidance for the future, as outlined below.

Comparison to the Broader Market

TFI has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 3 years when adjusting for dividends. I believe that this outperformance showcases TFI's ability to effectively allocate FCF and foster new avenues of growth to compound in the long term.

Analyst Consensus

Analysts over the past 3 months currently rate TFI as a strong buy demonstrating the stock's potential given current circumstances. With an average 1Y price estimate of $127.19, TFI presents a potential 14.43% upside.

Balance Sheet

TFI also holds a strong balance sheet indicating it has not overleveraged in a time of cyclical declines. With debt declining 21% in the last year, and interest coverage of 12.22, TFI is able to be resilient in times of headwinds and expansionary once cyclical downturns subside through strategic leveraging of its balance sheet. The company also holds a 1.32 current ratio and a 5.34 Altman Z-Score indicating the company's ability to remain solvent in the years to come.

Valuation

In preparation for my analysis, I considered it essential to calculate TFI's Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. By incorporating a risk-free rate of 3.86%, based on the 10-year treasury yield, my calculations determined that TFI's Cost of Equity stands at 7.63%.

Using the previously mentioned Cost of Equity, I conducted an analysis to calculate TFI's Weighted Average Cost of Capital. As a result, I determined that the WACC for TFI is 7.63%, which is lower than the industry average of 10.33%.

After conducting an analysis using the Equity Model DCF approach, specifically focusing on Free Cash Flow to Equity, it has been concluded that TFI is presently undervalued by approximately 14% based on a fair value estimate of approximately $171. This assessment was derived using a discount rate of 7.63% over a 5-year period. Furthermore, considering the projected recovery from recent lows, it is anticipated that TFI will experience growth in revenues and margins as estimated, attributed to operational improvements and fixed costs spread resulting from expansion.

Technological Improvements Resulting in Optimization of Performance

Through a variety of strategies and initiatives, TFI International is dedicated to attaining operational effectiveness and cost optimization, which provide the company with a number of financial advantages. Their use of technology-driven solutions to improve processes and increase productivity is one illustration of their strategy.

TFI International has made considerable investments in cutting-edge telematics and transportation management solutions. These systems offer fleet operations tracking and monitoring in real-time, enabling proactive delivery schedule management, resource allocation, and improved route planning. TFI International can make data-driven decisions that limit empty miles, lower fuel consumption, and enhance overall fleet efficiency by using the power of data analytics and automation. These cost-cutting methods help to boost financial performance and profitability.

Additionally, TFI International has introduced inventory optimization technologies and warehouse management systems. These solutions promote effective inventory management, improve order fulfillment procedures, and provide more supply chain insight. TFI International can lower the cost of keeping goods on hand, cut down on order processing times, and improve client satisfaction by streamlining warehouse operations. These upgrades result in reduced costs and higher revenue generation for the business.

TFI International can achieve cost savings, reduce cycle times, and enhance the quality of services provided to customers through continuous evaluation and optimization of operational processes. This approach is expected to result in margin expansion and improve TFI's competitiveness in the market. The company can utilize the increased margins to fuel its growth by effectively managing the improved cash flow or by strategically adjusting prices to outperform competitors, thereby driving higher revenues. By attracting new customers through competitive pricing or capitalizing on improved margins, TFI can establish recurring revenue streams and enhance the predictability of its cash flows, ultimately strengthening the company's leverage capabilities.

Risks

Competitive Pressure: There are many firms competing for market share in the fiercely competitive transportation and logistics sector. Both major international corporations and smaller regional rivals are competitors of TFI International. Pricing and margins may be under pressure from fierce competition, which might have an impact on TFI International's profitability.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: TFI International conducts business throughout a number of jurisdictions, each with its own rules and standards for compliance. Penalties, legal problems, or disruptions to the business' operations could occur from changes to regulations or from non-compliance with already-existing requirements.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that TFI is currently a buy due to the company's fair dividend, strong ROIC, great guidance outlook in the next few years, solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and improved operations through technological optimization.