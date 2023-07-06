Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity Outlook: AI Stars Eclipse Broader Earnings Resilience

Summary

  • Excitement over AI has driven equities this year. Yet investors should maintain a disciplined, long-term focus amid uncertain market conditions.
  • Global equities advanced in the second quarter, led by a narrow group of stocks seen as big winners from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.
  • Yet beneath the surface, many more companies can be found with resilient earnings potential to help portfolios thrive through challenging conditions ahead.

By Chris Hogbin

Excitement over AI has driven equities this year. Yet investors should maintain a disciplined, long-term focus amid uncertain market conditions.

Global equities advanced in the second quarter, led by a narrow group of stocks seen as

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

