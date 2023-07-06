Just_Super

Thesis update

While the share price is not reacting as expected, I have yet to see any structural change to my ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) thesis. IT departments in corporations are struggling to keep up with the proliferation of online identities and brands. Monitoring digital assets and identifying fake profiles used to be a time-consuming, manual process. Customers' time and energy are saved by ZFOX's ability to automatically monitor, detect, and repair hacked or fraudulent social media accounts. ZFOX, in its entirety, offers an automated answer to the most time-consuming problem for security and digital marketing teams: remediation. The most recent results show that management's execution remains strong, as the company was able to achieve organic revenue growth of 2% above the midpoint of its guidance. ZFOX's competitive position has been bolstered by the completion of the LookingGlass acquisition, which has increased the breadth of ZFOX's product offering. However, I am aware that in the present investing climate, investors are prioritizing profits over expansion, and that ZFOX's balance sheet could be threatened by its rapid expansion. Consequently, while I do maintain my buy rating, I think it's important to be up front about the possibility that the stock will remain rangebound until ZFOX demonstrates progress toward its FCF breakeven target in FY24.

Growth remains steady

Attempting to get the true growth rate of ZFOX is not easy as it is not reported cleanly (a lot of adjustments needed). It's difficult, but not impossible. With the OPM contract's ARR subtracted ($83 million) and LookingGlass's ARR subtracted ($19 million), the remaining ARR of $76 million represents organic ARR growth of at least 20%. Given the macro environment, I think it's remarkable that ZFOX has been able to sustain such rapid growth. Furthermore, the growth is supported by an improvement in subscriber base quality – there is a 31% growth in subscriber customer with more than $100k in ARR. As such, as ZFOX continues to add subscribers, it provides more opportunities to cross/up-sell their product suites. I would also note that the deeper ZFOX penetrates into its customers IT budget, the lower the chances of these customers churning (ZFOX becomes stickier), thereby further improving ZFOX subscribers CLTV.

Management's continued execution of new strategies, like the partnership with Google Cloud in early April through which ZFOX Threat Intel was integrated with Google Cloud Web Risk Service, gives me hope for future subscriber growth. The partnership should open up new doors for ZFOX with larger customers and partners, as management has reported positive traction for these services in the first quarter.

Macro situation

It was heartening to hear that management anticipates a stable demand environment in 1Q24, even though I cannot say with any certainty when the macro situation will improve. It's important to note that the stable demand pertains to both new and returning customers. Both the European and North American markets were viewed favorably by management. However, I believe these encouraging signs need to be reflected in the published results to convince the market that the situation has improved. ZFOX reported figures currently require a lot of manual adjustments, so it may be a few more quarters before investors can accurately assess organic growth and recovery. Therefore, I am also in the "wait and see" camp because I think the chances of a deep recession are not outside the realm of possibilities in the next 2 quarters. Another pause in the sales cycle or postponement of implementations will have a direct and negative effect on ZFOX.

FCF breakeven target

ZFOX reported a non-GAAP operating margin guidance range of -16 to -15% for 2Q24, an improvement from 4Q23 reported figures. This guide, in my opinion, is a very positive indicator that management is steering the ship towards breakeven. I expect margins to inflect further upwards as a lot of expenses have been front-loaded; as a result, 2H24 would be an easy comp vs 1H24. According to the FY24 guidance, management anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin range of -14 to -13%, implying that 2H24 operating margin will be higher than the -14% to -13% range. Notably, I anticipate that ZFOX software gross margins of 72% for its rapidly expanding subscription business will contribute positively to the company's future potential profitability. More importantly, management now anticipates achieving near breakeven in FY24 and sustainable cash flow breakeven in the second half of FY25. This should be possible so long as ZFOX continues to grow topline and leverage the existing fixed cost base. Note that, as I mentioned above, majority of cost is already priced in 1H24, hence 2H24 will see margin acceleration. In my opinion, successful progress toward these goals will be a catalyst for the stock to rise, as investors are especially focused on profits given the current challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Valuation

My model suggests a price target of ~$7.63 in FY25, suggesting a significant upside from today’s share price. This is based on ZFOX growing 20% from the guided FY24 revenue. Again, I highlight that the lack of historical financials has made it hard to forecast, hence I relied on peers to get a sense of the typical growth trajectory. Peers such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Okta (OKTA), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Zscaler (ZS) all tend to follow a similar growth path from high 50s or 60s and decline to 30% (as per consensus). However, given the current macro situation and management focus on profitable growth, I think such growth rates are unlikely to happen in the nature. Hence, I assumed 20% growth (similar to ARR growth rate based on my calculations).

I looked to PANW to benchmark the revenue multiple that ZFOX should trade at. Given PANW has a higher margin profile and growth rate, I assumed ZFOX to trade at the low end of PANW multiple range (4x revenue).

However, I would sell off or size down my position if the path to margin breakeven is not following the expected timeline. The problem is that the longer it takes the breakeven, the higher the chance that ZFOX may need to raise capital to sustain the cash burn. This would likely have a negative impact on the share price.

Own's estimates

Competition risk

Competition is fierce in all fields nowadays, and cybersecurity is no exception. According to Google, there are over 3,500 suppliers just in the United States. It would be dishonest to promote ZFOX as the "best" in this era of constant innovation, when any number of competing products could soon emerge as clear frontrunners. ZFOX may have a hard time raising prices in the short term as a result of this.

Conclusion

I maintain my buy rating for ZFOX stock. The company's ability to address the time-consuming issue of monitoring and remediation of hacked or fraudulent social media accounts through automation positions it as a valuable solution for security and digital marketing teams. ZFOX's organic revenue growth remains steady, supported by an improvement in the quality of its subscriber base. Management's execution of new strategies, such as the partnership with Google Cloud, gives hope for future subscriber growth and market expansion. ZFOX is also making progress toward its FCF breakeven target, with improved operating margins and a path toward sustainable cash flow breakeven. Considering the valuation and growth potential, I believe there is significant upside for ZFOX, with a price target of approximately $7.63 in FY25.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.