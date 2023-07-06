Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastenal Is Not Fazed By Slowing Manufacturing Activity

Jul. 06, 2023 7:30 AM ETFastenal Company (FAST)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.03K Followers

Summary

  • Fastenal's stock price is near its 52-week high despite a contraction in the manufacturing sector, consistent with the company's past resilience in challenging market conditions.
  • The company is expected to report Q2 earnings on July 13, with a projected $1.89bn in quarterly sales, representing a 6% year-over-year growth. Gross margins will likely be weaker.
  • Despite weakening trends in C&I lending and a potential recession, Fastenal's expansion of its offerings and growth in on-premise and e-commerce businesses could mitigate potential impacts.
  • FAST shares are seldom cheap, and today is no exception, but a shortfall in Q2 and/or weaker 2H'23 guidance could be an opportunity for investors.

set of different nuts, bolts, screws, washers and drill bits,thread tap and mill cutters on steel plate background. Locksmithing deal.

Evkaz

Strong organic growth and market share gains through good times and bad has long been a key differentiator for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and limited its cyclical vulnerability, but that divergence has become even pronounced lately. While manufacturing sector contracted for

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.03K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.