CEO's Call: Seizing The Moment As W. P. Carey Stock Slides 20% With A 6.3% Yield

Jul. 06, 2023 9:15 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)10 Comments
Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.12K Followers

Summary

  • W. P. Carey's stock price has experienced a 20% drop, presenting a significant buying opportunity according to the CEO and investors.
  • W. P. Carey's diversified portfolio, with a balance between industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties, is a key strength. The company has been focusing on growing its industrial and warehouse divisions, which now make up 51% of annualized base rent.
  • The company is expected to benefit from inflation-driven rent increases, fueling its same-store growth rates and supporting a strong balance sheet and debt profile.
  • While higher interest rates have impacted the stock, recent capital activities and a robust balance sheet provide reassurance for investors.
  • With ample liquidity and a favorable valuation of around 12.5x 2023 FFO and a 6.5% yield, W. P. Carey is an attractive investment opportunity poised for future growth.

Smart Augmented Reality,AR warehouse management system.

B4LLS

I strategically began investing in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and other triple net-lease REITs at the onset of the pandemic, which has proven to be a wise decision. Over time, this particular investment has become one of the top ten positions

This article was written by

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.12K Followers
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

J
JackCr
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (7.38K)
@Stefan Redlich

Thanks!

Would it be possible or even probable that WPC might buy back shares in the open market if the board considers it oversold?
w
woodland
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (3.24K)
Very nice article here and have been adding to my shares as money becomes available.
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (213)
Have been long for a few years. Went to overweight last week.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1K)
Overweight WPC 4.3% of stock portfolio.
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (383)
How do you feel about the potential loss of U-Haul ?
L
Lemonsack
Today, 10:09 AM
Premium
Comments (524)
@Jerlyn111 He should mention this as it will absolutely impact their bottom line, but how much is up for debate. They absolutely will be able to find ways to deploy the cash at decent yields, and can pay down some debt if they can't refinance as favorably as they would like.
c
ccking3
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (3.06K)
All CEOs claim their stock is a buy. Has the CEO or other insiders purchased any stock recently?
Guero777 profile picture
Guero777
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (174)
@ccking3 Not many...

ALEXANDER MARK A Director 05/02/2023 Buy Direct 1,000 $72.48
c
ccking3
Today, 9:37 AM
Premium
Comments (3.06K)
@Guero777 Thanks.
