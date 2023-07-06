Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carnival Cruise: Continuing Optimistic Views

Jul. 06, 2023 5:20 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)
Summary

  • Despite a 56% rise in the stock price and a potential economic slowdown, I maintain a positive opinion of Carnival Corporation due to strong travel demand.
  • The company reported a record revenue of $4.9 billion and expects higher prices and an over 107% occupancy rate in the coming quarter.
  • CCL reported a GAAP net loss of $407 million due to a high debt burden.
  • Investors should keep an eye on the overall travel market, as Carnival requires a favorable pricing environment to be profitable.
  • Carnival's valuation is fair assuming that the demand for travel continues to be elevated.

Caribbean cruise

Joel Carillet

Introduction

Travel demand has been strong throughout 2023. Consumers' desire for experiences and services has surpassed many investors' expectations for the past few years. On this solid foundation of demand, the cruise industry has been recovering at breakneck speed from the pandemic lows, and

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.55K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

