AbbVie: Use This Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)1 Comment
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie stock has been upgraded to a buy again due to its attractive yield and less demanding valuation, despite expectations of a down year in 2023.
  • The healthcare company is seen as a resilient investment choice in uncertain economic times, offering a 4.4% dividend yield and a low beta of 0.54.
  • Despite a decline in sales of its biggest drug, Humira, AbbVie's portfolio of growing drugs and promising pipeline suggest potential for long-term growth.
Hand touching to virtual info graphics with trolley cart icons , Technology online shopping business concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Article Thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a high-quality Dividend Aristocrat that has seen its shares fall substantially in recent months. We are now upgrading AbbVie stock to a buy again, as the yield has become attractive and since the valuation

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.98K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:32 AM
Premium
Comments (9.28K)
Thanks for you update. I am happy to add some shares to this one when the yield of over 4%.. it could be a couple of years of lack of growth as some drugs run off patent protection. But this leadership team has done a good job and I expect them to work thru it!
