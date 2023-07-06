Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airtel Africa: Stock Price Drop Presents A Buying Opportunity

Jul. 06, 2023 5:43 AM ETAirtel Africa Plc (AAFRF)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
397 Followers

Summary

  • The Nigerian Central Bank's new policy has minimal impact on margins according to management.
  • Airtel Africa continues to perform well with a growing customer base and revenue growth across mobile voice, data, and money, particularly in Nigeria, its largest market.
  • Despite risks related to foreign exchange, the company's strong growth profile, improving balance sheet, and appealing valuation make it attractive.
Metaverse and Blockchain Technology Concepts. Person with an Experiences of Metaverse Virtual World via Smart Phone. Futuristic Tone. Conceptual Photo

BlackSalmon

Summary

Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) is a Sub-Saharan telecom operator with a large market share lead in many of its markets. AAFRF, in particular, has expanded its 4G coverage to support the growth of the mobile data market share.

The stock

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
397 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.