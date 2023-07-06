Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ross Stores: Business Fundamentals Should Continue To Stay Strong

Jul. 06, 2023 6:26 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)1 Comment
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
541 Followers

Summary

  • Despite facing challenges such as inflation and weather disruptions, Ross Stores has shown resilience with a 1% increase in same-store sales in Q1 2023.
  • I expect ROST to benefit from the current macroeconomic environment, with its focus on value for low to moderate-income consumers and potential for improved gross margins.
  • Although a cautious outlook is advised due to the ongoing weak macro situation, the company could exceed current estimates and restore margins to pre-recession levels.

Weekend shopping time at Discount store Young 30S cheerful Asian woman with psuhing cart shopping with cart trolley grocery choosing buy products in supermarket Thailand

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) owns and manages two different discount retail chains known as ROST Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS. The company's strong performance has led management to raise their guidance for FY23, so

I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 6:45 AM
Premium
Comments (10.95K)
Low to moderate income consumers hardest hit by inflation—not to mention job losses, end of Covid stimulus and resumption of student loan payments:

“Who does inflation hit hardest? Experts weigh in on how higher prices impact households”
www.cnbc.com/...
