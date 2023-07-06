Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Nike Stock A Buy? Market Pessimism Creates An Opening

Jul. 06, 2023 6:51 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Summary

  • Shares in Nike are underperforming following results that left investors concerned with existing inventory levels.
  • Though the concerns are valid, they are overshadowing the enduring strength of the overall business.
  • The company surpassed expectations on sales growth, particularly in its key Greater China market.
  • NKE's results alleviated concerns regarding its recent return to some wholesale partners.
  • Current market pessimism and share price weakness are viewed as an attractive opening for investors seeking a foothold in an enduring Dow component.

Nike Posts Quarterly Earnings That Surpassed Investor"s Expectations

Scott Olson

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has lost about 5% since their last earnings release. The stock, however, appears better positioned than recognized.

Topline Results

Overall quarterly results were mixed, with a comfortable beat on top-line revenues but a slight miss

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.8K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

