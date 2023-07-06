Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

NGS Keeps An Eye On Growth

I discussed Natural Gas Services (NYSE:NGS) business in detail in my previous article. NGS kept its compressor units and horsepower nearly unchanged in Q1 despite the headwinds in the energy pricing front. As utilization improved, its services are "sold out" for 2023. It accelerated its build schedule and increased its FY2023 capital budget from the previous estimate, which shows the management's confidence in the outlook.

Demand for new natural gas compression equipment remains uncertain, given the steep fall in natural gas prices over the past year. This, plus inflationary pressure in labor and lubricants, is driving the cost of operations higher. Its debt-to-equity is low. It has also addressed some of the corporate governance issues it faced since late 2022. The stock is relatively undervalued versus its peers. Given the various factors, investors would want to "hold" NGS stock.

Price And Cost Scenarios

NGS has found a way to push forward despite a sterile energy market. It assesses that the compression market remains robust. Based on the current build orders, its services are "sold out" for 2023. There are, however, uncertainties over its growth in 2024 because of several headwinds. The primary concern concerns natural gas, where prices have been volatile over the past several months. From August 2022 until April end, its prices dropped by 75%. I think it is unlikely that natural gas prices and activity will provide any upside to its performance in the near term.

However, natural gas accounts for only 25% of NGS's utilized horsepower, while crude oil accounts for most (75%) of its total HHP. The recent decision by OPEC to cut production and the natural decline in oil production will likely keep crude oil prices at ~$80 per barrel through 2025, estimated the management. The new natural gas compression market equipment is becoming more expensive in this scenario. This is driving the cost of operations and the rental rate on new equipment.

We still see inflationary pressure in labor and lubricants, mitigated partially by price hikes. The slowdown may continue for some time, and I think the company's operating margin will remain depressed in the near term. In the medium term, the situation can reverse when the cost factors play out.

Asset Mix Changes Again

As of March 31, 2023, NGS had 1,875 units with over 433,000 horsepower. These were mild increases from Q4 2022. Approximately 15% of its utilized fleet by unit count is large horsepower assets. But they account for 50% of its rental revenue stream. The majority of its total horsepower is 1,500 units. The company has been focusing on bringing its asset mix to increase the share of large HHP assets. Although it did not change the number of 2,500 HHP units, it currently favors 1,500 HHP units. Its rental fleet utilization also improved from 65.3% at the end of 2022 to 66.4% by Q1 2023.

Reflecting the expected recovery, NGS secured contracts worth $20 million-$25 million in Q1. It accelerated its build schedule, resulting in a 58% increase in its FY2023 capital budget from the previous estimate. In the next two quarters, it will add approximately $50 million in equipment assets.

Natural Gas Market Indicators

US natural gas production increased in the past year until March 2023. With supply increasing and demand contracting, the natural gas price dropped by more than 50% in the past year. Some relief, however, is in sight as the EIA predicts the Henry Hub natural gas price will rise by 8% from the current level to an average of $2.90/MMBtu in 2H 2023. A deceleration in natural gas-directed drilling can cause production to fall and prices to rise.

In the past year until May, the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) decreased by 8%, while the number of drilled wells remained nearly unchanged. The falling DUC and unmoved drilled wells send a confusing signal to the operators. I think the steep fall in the natural gas price will end and consolidate and move upwards in the near-to-medium term.

Analyzing The Q1 Performance

The company's sales increased by 12% in Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022. A balanced growth in rental revenue and sales revenues resulted in the topline growth. Over the past year, the company saw improvement through increased deployment of higher horsepower rental units, higher overall utilization, and rental price rises.

However, the company's gross profit margin contracted by 800 basis points (quarter-over-quarter) in Q1. The adjusted gross rental margin, in particular, contracted in Q1. SG&A expenses declined by 4%, while its net earnings turned mildly positive from negative earnings a quarter earlier.

Debt And Cash Flows

In Q1 2023, led by higher revenues, NGS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased remarkably (by 265%) compared to a year ago. But capex sharply increased due to build schedule acceleration, leading to a steeply negative free cash flow (or FCF) in Q1 2023.

The company's cash and cash equivalents were ~$7.4 million, and working capital was ~$24 million on March 31, 2023. The company closed on a substantial line of credit at the end of February to fund the additional large horsepower equipment under a contract. The company's leverage (debt-to-equity) is much lower than its peers (NOA, CCLP, and AROC). So, a rise in capex, if funded with debt, would not strain its balance sheet much in the near term.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

NGS's current EV/EBITDA multiple is expected to contract versus the forward EV/EBITDA. The contraction is nearly as steep as its peers. Typically, this results in a similar current EV/EBITDA multiple. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (6.4x) is lower than the average for its peers (AROC, NOA, and CCLP), which is 7.4x. So, the stock is marginally undervalued compared to its peers.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated NGS a "buy" in the past 90 days (including "Strong Buy"), while none rated it a "hold" or a "sell." The consensus target price is $22.5, suggesting a 131% upside at the current price.

What Are The Potential Risks?

In the current environment, I see a bumpy road ahead of NGS. A sudden drop in crude oil and natural gas prices can affect the level of drilling & exploration activity, which, in turn, can adversely affect the demand for natural gas compression services. Because oil-weighted reserves constitute most of NGS's business, investors should be cautious about the change in crude oil prices.

The other risk factor relates to NGS's rental-based business model. If rental contracts are executed at a lower rate in response to market conditions, it causes its rentals and sales revenue to decrease. Because of the short-term nature of most of its rental contracts, changes in market conditions can affect its business rapidly. So, I think the company has to deal with volatility for a significant part of its business cycle.

Why Do I Keep My Rating Unchanged?

My previous article discussed the strengths and changes in NGS's approach. But I also pointed out the threats it was likely to face then. I wrote:

the natural gas price fell steeply over the past few months as demand ebbed due to warmer weather. This created a short-term hurdle from the demand side. Also, the company's decision-making process appears to suffer from frequent changes and a non-permanent CEO position.

In May, the company announced that Stephen Taylor, the interim CEO, and President, would be nominated to continue his service. Following a cooperation agreement with Mill Road Capital, it also brought two new directors (Justin C. Jacobs and Donald J. Tringali) to the board. Mill Road owns ~7.3% of its outstanding common shares. So, there has been an improvement in corporate governance issues. However, some of the risks related to energy prices and demand in the industry prevail. So, I keep my rating unchanged.

What's The Take On NGS?

NGS's large horsepower assets account for a small part of its business, but they represent most of its rental revenue stream. It currently favors 1,500 HHP units, given the current market condition. In Q1, it accelerated its build schedule and secured contracts worth $20 million-$25 million. Its services are "sold out" for 2023.

However, the new natural gas compression equipment is becoming more expensive. The steep fall in natural gas prices is unlikely to make any sharp recovery anytime soon, although it can show incremental improvements. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. NGS will have to depend on crude oil price stability, which brings volatility to its business model. The company has a low debt level, an advantage in this situation. It has also addressed the corporate governance issues it faces in late 2022. Given the relative undervaluation, I think investors would want to "hold" it at this level.