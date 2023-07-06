Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Natural Gas Services Pushes Ahead Despite The Headwinds

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Natural Gas Services has kept its compressor units and horsepower stable in Q1 despite energy pricing challenges and has increased its FY2023 capital budget, indicating confidence in future growth.
  • Despite a steep fall in natural gas prices and inflationary pressures, NGS's debt-to-equity ratio remains low and it has addressed corporate governance issues, making the stock relatively undervalued compared to its peers.
  • NGS has secured contracts worth $20m-$25m in Q1 and accelerated its build schedule, but the cost of new natural gas compression equipment is rising, potentially impacting the future.
Heat exchangers in a refinery. The equipment for oil refining

Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

NGS Keeps An Eye On Growth

I discussed Natural Gas Services (NYSE:NGS) business in detail in my previous article. NGS kept its compressor units and horsepower nearly unchanged in Q1 despite the headwinds in the energy pricing front. As

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.