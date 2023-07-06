Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Stands At A Critical Juncture

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Growth and momentum at Magnachip Semiconductor stand at a critical juncture on a natural path to expansion or perhaps stagnation.
  • MX stock is lightly followed and traded. Once bullish the bloom faded and the price withered. Hold or Moderate Buy can be an opportunity for small investors but cautiously.
  • Headwinds and risks outweigh some forecasts for an average target price of $13 to $16 but we are skeptical.

The computer circuit board and fast-moving cars. A hand holding a CPU chipset.

Jae Young Ju

Healing Remedies

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is a lightly followed and traded stock. We were bullish about Magnachip last August when a share sold for $14.41 each. Then the bloom faded and the price withered.

In our

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.14K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
translate
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (1.75K)
potential negative : this split of such a small microcap seems to increase overhead and hurt liquidity more than it could possible help.
potential positive : oaktree upped its stake to over 6%...however they have a history to unloading blocks by cutting a deal that hurts other retail investors.
(recently done in shipping)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.