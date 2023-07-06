Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Chase: A Welcome Dividend Increase

Jul. 06, 2023 8:11 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2 Comments
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. announces 5% dividend increase and buyback continuation.
  • The company has paid increasing dividends to shareholders on an annual basis since 2011.
  • Stress test results and financials in general should comfort investors about the company's ability to sustain and pay increasing dividends over time.
  • JPM stock is in a good spot technically as well.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has long been a favorite stock of mine in the banking sector as I believed the company clearly differentiated itself from its competitors. For example, JPMorgan has always embraced technology with

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (9.28K)
Thanks for the update. Long this one since the Bank One days.. and followed Jamie over to JPM. He has built out such a good bank and team.. the Asset Management Business.. the credit card business.. were so much smaller 10 plus years ago.. now they are adding branches in a bunch of states to keep the deposit base growing.. I didn't know they had bought back so many shares good to see!
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 8:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.24K)
@Valuestocks007 Thanks for the comment. I believe a lot of that is using smaller acquisitions that don't make the headline due to the size.
