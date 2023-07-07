PM Images

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a beaten-down business development corporation (BDC) that has fallen -13.95% in the past year while the market has rallied. While PSEC has funded over 400 investments through its $7.7 billion in assets and declared $4 billion in dividends, the market hasn't rewarded them. As an income investor, I like BDCs for several reasons. BDCs are required to invest at least 70% of their assets in private or public U.S. firms with market caps under $250 million and are required to distribute over 90% of their profits to shareholders due to their regulated investment companies (RICs) status. Due to this, BDCs typically produce large yields that align with income investors such as myself. I am a shareholder in several BDCs, and while PSEC has been on my watchlist for some time, it's getting very interesting.

Taking a look under the hood of PSEC's business

PSEC was founded in 2004 and has built a diverse portfolio of 127 investments across 37 industries. PSEC invests primarily in first-lien and second-lien senior loans and mezzanine debt, which can also include an equity layer. PSEC's specialty is providing capital to middle-market companies and private equity financial sponsors for refinancings, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, later-stage growth investments, and capital expenditures. PSEC also has a segment that allocates capital toward collateralized loan obligations, marketplace lending, and multi-family real estate. I like PSEC's diversification and how no individual sector represents more than 20% of its portfolio, which helps mitigate risk.

When I look at BDC's I always want to see what they are trading at compared to their Net Asset Value (NAV). PSECs NAV was $9.48 at the end of Q1. It's important for me to understand how their NAV is determined, and PSEC has a rigorous process. An independent 3rd party values every investment on a quarterly basis. The preliminary valuation discussions are documented, and PSEC's independent audit committee reviews the preliminary valuations. PSEC's independent board determines the fair value of each investment in the portfolio based on the 3rd party valuations and recommendations from the audit committee. The final valuations have never been outside the range provided by the 3rd party valuation firm, which is a testament to the overall process. On 7/5/23, shares of PSEC closed at $6.23, which means their trading at a -34.28% discount to its $9.48 NAV. As shares trade at a deep discount, I am very interested as this could be a major opportunity.

For me, the devil is in the details, and I care about the bottom line. As there is a steep disconnect between the current price of shares and PSECs NAV, I want to see if its assets are producing or remaining stagnant. Everything looks good after looking at the actual numbers from PSEC, which I put below. PSEC has been growing its total investment income QoQ at an average rate of 4.41% over the past year. While expenses have increased by 19.6% YoY in Q1, PSEC has been able to grow its net investment income (NII) by 17.44% YoY with a small QoQ decline due to increased expenses. On a per-share basis, the NII per share has grown from $0.22 to $0.26 YoY and only declined by -$0.01 QoQ from $0.27 in Q4 2022 to $0.26 in Q1 2023. This makes the $0.18 common share dividend well supported by NII and from an income perspective that is a big deal. While PSEC has been declining in value, and there is a steep discount to its NAV, PSEC is not reflecting the markets reaction in its income production.

Since going public in 2004, PSEC has produced $4 billion in dividends for shareholders, which has amounted to $20.22 per common share. Here is where things get a bit tricky. PSEC went public for roughly $15 per share and has declined -58.47% since then. While shares have lost more than half their value over this period, they have also generated 136.27% of their value in dividends along the way, and that's assuming the dividends were taken as cash and not reinvested. The combination of $6.23 per share and the $20.44 in dividends puts the investment value at $26.67, which is an ROI of 77.8% from the initial share price. While shares have declined, they are still an income-producing asset that is paying for itself.

As I am not a longstanding shareholder, I am going to look at this from a new investment perspective. In 2010, PSEC went from paying a quarterly dividend to a monthly dividend. The monthly dividend had an increase in 2010, then again in 2013, before seeing the dividend reduced in 2015 and 2017. PSEC has paid a monthly dividend of $0.06 to shareholders for 72 consecutive months. As PSECs total investment income continues to increase, and PSEC generates 144.44% of its quarterly distribution in NII, I am not that worried about a future dividend cut.

PSEC looks attractively valued compared to other BDCs

I compared PSEC to 11 other BDCs and the results are impressive. I look at the NII to market cap multiple, discount to NAV, and dividend yield. I compared PSEC to:

Ares Capital (ARCC)

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Barings BDC (BBDC)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC)

Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Currently, PSEC is the 5th largest BDC by market cap with the 4th largest amount of NII generated on a TTM basis.

NII for BDCs is like looking at funds from operations for REITs or distributable cash flow for an MLP. I want to pay a great price for a BDC, and I start with the multiple Mr. Market has placed on the NII. Currently, PSEC trades at a 6.29x multiple to its NII, which is significantly lower than the peer group average of 8.55x.

The next area I want to see is if the BDC is trading at a premium or discount to its NAV. The Net Assets are where the NII is generated from, and I don't want to overpay for a company's book. Mr. Market has placed a premium on 4 of the BDCs I track and discounted the other 8. It's hard for me to accept a premium for a BDC past what is placed on ARCC as I view ARCC as the gold standard in the BDC space. PSEC trades at a -34.28% discount to NAV compared to a peer group average of -4.33%. PSEC looks to trade at a great value compared to its NAV.

The dividend yield is the third component, as BDCs are income investments for me. I want to generate over 8% on my capital if possible. PSEC has the 4th largest yield at 11.56% compared to the peer group average of 10.56%. PSEC meets my income requirements and has held the dividend steady for 72 consecutive months.

Conclusion

I don't own shares of PSEC yet, but it looks like a buy. Unless there is unfavorable news released during Q2 earnings or PSEC comes in with a miss, shares look undervalued. PSEC has an established track record and continues to grow its total investment income QoQ. From the peer group of 12 BDCs, PSEC trades at the lowest NII to market cap multiple, has the largest discount to NAV, and produces the 4th largest dividend. PSEC also has more than double its market cap in equity on the balance sheet. I plan on starting a position before earnings in August, as the valuation indicates an opportunity being discounted.