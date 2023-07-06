CMBS: Better Than MBS On One Hand, Worse On The Other
Summary
- The primary issue is related to the much covered issue that commercial real estate isn't too safe right now, and has further complications on the horizon.
- Thankfully, at least relative to MBS, negative convexity is less of a problem, and some oblique risks on the heels of the SVB collapse won't kick in.
- But with the added issue that there are still duration risks given the current economic setup, we think it is still best to stay away from CMBS.
The iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) has a complex advantage over MBS, but on the other hand there is the pretty glaring issue that commercial real estate is quite rightfully considered risky right now. While there are some relative benefits to commercial mortgage backed securities over typical MBS's, the more general issue of duration risk for fixed income also remains a problem and is another reason why we'd end up passing on this here.
The Benefits and Concerns
The benefits of CMBS, which covers mortgages that are backed by commercial properties rather than more typical residential ones, is that certain more complex concerns around the MBS market will not apply. We think that in the wake of the SVB collapse, MBS's may be a less depended upon market by large scale fixed income allocators because banks may have to start systematically eschewing them due to negative convexity.
Negative convexity is the issue that when rates rise, lower rate mortgages become more valuable, so duration rises since there's less prepayment. Empirically there is less negative convexity in CMBS's because there is more disincentivisation of prepayment in the underlying CMBS pool.
With more negative convexity in your assets as rates rise, the duration gap is accentuated and this is a problem for the solvency of banks. Since SCB had so many MBS's on its asset side, we expect risk management policies to evolve to favour negative convexity instruments less which is bad for MBS but not as bad for CMBS. We think MBS's have more downside on account of these oblique risks.
The concerns for CMBS are of the underlying assets. While certain segments of commercial real estate are going to be fine, the wart of office real estate remains a pretty serious concern that has not been lost upon other slices of the market. In equity markets, major office REITs even with marquis properties have been getting the axe and trade almost at 2008 levels in some cases. In general real estate credit markets it's also been a concern. There have already been concerning default developments and have been dependent for credit on regional banks which are sensitive right now to extending risky credit. There is also another risk to vacancies, in addition to recession and WFH, of AI replacing white collar jobs. We think enough white collar jobs are at risk where on top of WFH demands of workers companies will downsize on office space.
Bottom Line
CMBS's price has been relatively in line with levels prior to the SVB collapse. In fact, it seems to be up around 5% since then likely because of speculation on lower rates or a rate pivot. We do not believe in a rate pivot since key macro data shows the economy is still running quite hot. Moreover, Europe saw more stubborn inflation data with re-inflation in key geographies. Duration is almost 5 years so there's quite a lot of duration risk in CMBS and that's already a problem. While markets may understand stress on commercial real estate, and those considering CMBS can distinguish it from RMBS's in that it may be more desirable in new risk management regimes, betting on a rate pivot when high rates are likely to overstay their welcome is already reason enough to pass.
