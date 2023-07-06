Perion's Trifecta: Q2 Earnings Success, Revised Outlook, And Compelling Valuation
Summary
- Perion has delivered strong preliminary Q2 2023 results, exceeding revenue expectations and indicating an upward revision of its full-year outlook.
- The company's debt-free status, ample cash reserves, and attractive valuation at 8x EBITDA contribute to its appeal as an investment opportunity.
- Perion's revenue growth rates are expected to impress, with a likely 20% CAGR by the end of Q4 2023.
- The company's profitability profile is a standout, with anticipated EBITDA surpassing previous guidance and potentially reaching $180 million in 2023, a 12% increase from prior expectations.
Investment Thesis
Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) delivered its Q2 2023 preliminary results. And it's a trifecta of good news. Perion's Q2 revenues are set to beat on both the top and bottom lines, while Perion also notes that it will upwards revise its full-year outlook when it provides its full Q2 2023 results in a few weeks' time.
Altogether, there's a lot to be excited about Perion. For one, the business is debt free with ample cash. But unquestionably, the most compelling aspect here continues to be its valuation, with the stock priced at 8x this year's EBITDA.
Rapid Recap
Last month I said,
Perion has become the subject of a short report by Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC. I believe that I am knowledgeable enough about both Spruce and Perion to lay out a knowledgeable analysis of where Spruce is right and where they are not.
But overall, I believe that Spruce is wrong in this case. And I reaffirm my rating on Perion stock.
I will not regurgitate what we discussed, but I will declare that Spruce's argument, amongst other insights, is that the business's rapid growth rates were not sustainable. I believe that I presented both sides of the argument in a balanced manner, and recommend that you familiarize yourself.
Revenue Growth Rates Are Set to Impress
Perion masterfully teases out to investors that its outlook for 2023 is likely to be upwards revised, given the strength of its H1 2023 performance.
What we know now is that H1 2023 is likely to see Perion's CAGR at somewhere slightly higher than 18%, meaning that in all likelihood Perion will exit Q4 2023 growing its revenues by 20% CAGR.
This compares with Perion's previous guidance, provided together with its Q1 2023 results that it would grow its revenues by 15% CAGR in 2023, see graphic above.
I make the case that this substantially changes the investment setup. Why?
Because before Perion was "yet another adtech" business that had had its day in the sun but was now fizzling out in the post-cookieless environment. However, now that Perion is stabilizing and upwards revising its guidance, its narrative will change.
Simply put, I believe that given its strong underlying momentum, analysts' expectations for Perion's revenue growth rates in Q4 are simply too conservative.
In fact, I believe that in the coming few days, if not sooner, we'll see analysts upwards revising their financial models for Perion.
And we haven't even got to the best part, which we'll discuss next.
Profitability Profile is the Crown Jewel
When Perion guided for its full-year 2023 back in Q1 2023, it guided for its EBITDA profile to reach at least $155 million. Obviously, investors always want more, but the expectations were set at around +$155 million of EBITDA.
Now that Perion's Q2 has guided for $40 million of EBITDA, this would lead one to believe that Perion is probably going to end up reporting around $43 to $45 million for Q2. Then, we take this EBITDA figure, together with the $31 million reported in Q1 2023 and we are at $76 million for H1 2023.
And on top of that, given that Q4 2023 is typically Perion's strongest quarter, this could mean that it's possible that Perion reaches around $180 million of EBITDA in 2023, compared with investors' previous expectations of around $160 million. Meaning that this guidance implies there's an approximate 12% increase in EBITDA relative to investors' prior expectations.
Altogether, this leave Perion priced at around 8x this year's EBITDA.
The Bottom Line
Perion delivers strong preliminary Q2 2023 results, beating revenue expectations and indicating an upward revision of its full-year outlook. The company's debt-free status and ample cash reserves contribute to its appeal.
The most exciting aspect is its valuation, with the stock priced at 8x this year's EBITDA. Perion's revenue growth rates are set to impress, with the likelihood of achieving 20% CAGR by the end of Q4 2023.
I argue that analysts' revenue expectations for Perion are considered conservative, and are likely to be upward revised soon.
However, the crown jewel lies in its profitability profile, as the company is on track to surpass its previous EBITDA guidance and potentially achieve around $180 million in 2023, a 12% increase from prior expectations. With an attractive valuation at 8x EBITDA, Perion presents an enticing investment opportunity.
