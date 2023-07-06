Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: A Value Trap With Too Much Debt

Jul. 06, 2023 9:03 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)2 Comments
Pearl Investments
Summary

  • U.S. and Manhattan office leasing trends and occupancy are in decline, however, Class A and Trophy Asset rental rates are growing.
  • SL Green's got a lot to like about it, including a rock bottom FFO multiple, a significant discount to Net Asset Value, and a potential gaming and leisure opportunity.
  • SL Green has too much debt and unfavorable cash flow metrics.

Since March 2020, one of the most discussed topics in the CRE industry has been the office building. As Covid accelerated the work-from-home phenomena of the past ten years, companies and investors alike started to wonder if an office lease

Pearl Investments
Comments (2)

B
Brandon319
Today, 9:11 AM
I think its a good speculative buy under $26. If you wait until economic conditions improve, you will miss out on a large percentage of returns. On the other hand, you may save yourself from losing $$. My 12 month price target is $42
Pearl Investments profile picture
Pearl Investments
Today, 10:01 AM
@Brandon319 I think things will still get worse before they get better and their debt load will make it a tougher navigation. I do think they’ll survive though and would take another look in the next 6-12 months.
