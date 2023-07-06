Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on June 25.

In this article, we highlight the newly launched PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PYLD) which began trading this week. Our main takeaway is that PYLD should be attractive for more defensive investors for a variety of reasons.

Manager Background

PYLD is headed by Dan Ivascyn which marks the first time that he is managing an ETF. Ivascyn is lead portfolio manager for the PIMCO's income, credit hedge fund, and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Apart from Ivascyn, PYLD is co-managed by the same crowd that handles PIMCO's suite of taxable CEFs.

If Bill Gross was the PIMCO "Bond King" then, arguably, Dan Ivascyn is the "Credit King". Ivascyn keeps a much lower profile than some of the other credit investors such as DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach or BlackRock's Rick Rieder. However, as many investors are well aware, the results speak for themselves as the following chart shows.

PYLD Snapshot

PYLD is actively-managed and allocates across various credit sectors - the bread-and-butter profile of PIMCO funds.

In the press release Ivascyn said the following as far as the motivation for launching the fund:

The dramatic repricing of fixed income markets over the last 18 months is the beginning of what we believe is a secular shift in global markets in which a less certain, less synchronized world creates tremendous opportunities for flexible, multisector investors with a long-term investment horizon

Statements issued alongside fund launches are not always very illuminating or interesting however this one has a large grain of truth. Fixed-income markets really have repriced sharply, making credit assets much more attractive across the board than they have been for a long period of time.

The following chart of the high-yield corporate bond yield over the past decade shows that yields are towards the higher end of the range, making credit assets much more appealing at present.

PIMCO is not a stranger to opportunistic fund launches. Investors may recall that the company launched a number of funds such as PDI and PCI soon after the end of the GFC in order to specifically take advantage of the dislocation in the non-agency RMBS sector.

And although current pricing is not nearly as distressed as it was post-GFC, it is still very attractive across a broad array of assets, particularly Agency MBS.

The fund's fees are 0.67% (0.65% management fees and 0.02% in other expenses) which is on the high-side for actively managed credit ETFs where the average tends to be in the range of 0.5-0.6%. However, PIMCO will waive 0.12% of the fee through to October 2025 so the 0.55% resulting fee is right in the average range.

PYLD is benchmark-agnostic and will allocate at least 80% (in practice, likely much more) to multi-sector fixed-income instruments.

The fund's current holdings are a combination of Agency MBS, Asset-Backed Securities, Corporate Bonds and Treasuries. PYLD differs from PIMCO CEFs in that it holds almost no loans and little if any non-agency RMBS.

The idea here seems to be to avoid less liquid assets which can make it difficult for the fund to manage its flows. This also partly explains its overweight in Agency MBS which are highly liquid, particularly in TBA, that PYLD holds rather than specified pools which are less liquid.

The impact of this allocation profile is to increase the fund's duration profile (the less floating-rate exposure there is, the higher the duration, all else equal). Its duration of 5.2 is middle-of-the-road. For context, HY bond market duration is around 3.6, investment-grade bond duration is around 8.5 and loan fund durations are close to zero. For context, PIMCO CEF durations are a bit above 3 which is due to their large allocation to floating-rate assets such as bank loans and non-agency RMBS.

The fund doesn't explicitly break it out but it appears to use explicit leverage. This is unusual for an average active ETF but not very unusual for PIMCO ETFs. For instance, one clue is the 160.50 weight below. Another clue is the -$16m net other asset position in its holdings. There is also implicit leverage via credit default swaps.

The fund's credit rating profile is tough to gauge as 60% of its holdings are unrated. This number is likely overstated as it's primarily due to the odd US dollar FX forward which is 30% of the fund's net assets. FX forwards are used primarily to turn non-USD assets into USD assets. FX forwards are typically traded at the fair-market value meaning the total mark-to-market is typically close to zero unless the currency pair in question moves substantially. For a fund with $50m of net assets that has been trading for a day to have an FX forward valued at $15m is a bit odd.

We expect this to move close to zero which will give us a clearer picture of the credit rating profile. Outside of this FX forward the credit rating profile is roughly 1/3 AAA, 1/3 other IG and 1/3 sub-investment-grade.

PYLD has not yet declared a distribution, however, in our view, its yield is likely to be significantly lower than the 12.9% average NAV distribution rate for PIMCO taxable CEFs. For example, the massive PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX) with $121bn in assets has a yield around 6.25%. We expect a portfolio yield of 7-8%.

In our view, the overall earning power of PYLD is likely to be above 6.25% but also well below 11.6%. Unlike PIMIX, PYLD can hold higher-yielding/less liquid assets. This is because an ETF can handle inflows and outflows easier than a mutual fund due to secondary market trading (i.e. investors trading ETF shares between themselves) as well as flexibility on "creation baskets". However, relative to a CEF, it will carry a lower level of leverage because the 1940 Act leverage rules are more strict for open-end funds than for closed-end funds.

Why PYLD Is Worth A Look Over PIMCO CEFs

In our view, PYLD is an attractive credit ETF. However, this is not enough to earn it a place in the portfolio all by itself. An important question for investors is why allocate to PYLD over the battle-tested and higher-yielding PIMCO CEFs.

One reason to consider PYLD is because credit spreads are fairly modest. For example, high-yield corporate bond credit spreads are 4.3% - well below previous recessionary levels.

Two, the yield curve is highly inverted and short-term rates are high by historic standards. This means that leveraged credit CEFs are not generating much additional yield on their fixed-income leveraged assets as the following chart shows. And while PYLD also looks to be leveraged, its leverage should run at a significantly lower level than the average PIMCO CEF.

Three, while CEF valuations have cheapened, nearly all PIMCO CEFs are still trading at hefty premiums with the average premium being at a double-digit level. The lack of a significant discount/premium dynamic in ETFs is another reason why PYLD should have a significantly lower price volatility than the CEFs.

Four, those funds that are not trading at high premiums (e.g. PDO, PAXS) have management fees that are more than double that of PYLD which creates a significant drag on performance. And since PYLD is managed by the same crowd that manages the CEFs, you get the same management nous at half the price.

Finally, PYLD has a more defensive profile with a significant allocation to Agency MBS. Ivascyn has recently mentioned that they consider Agency MBS to be one of the most attractive fixed-income sectors. It has been under pressure due to interest rate volatility, FDIC selling of assets seized from the failed banks as well as the Fed balance sheet runoff. The spread over Treasuries of longer-term Agency MBS is very elevated relative to the past decade.

Takeaways

There is much to like about the recently launched PYLD, particularly relative to PIMCO CEFs. It boasts a significantly lower management fee while benefiting from the same managers that charge more than double for running the CEFs. It should also be relatively resilient compared to the PIMCO CEFs, owing to its lower leverage, up-in-quality profile and lack of discount dynamic.