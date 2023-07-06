Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enovix: Wins Army Contract, Game-Changing Milestone

Jul. 06, 2023 9:56 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)ENPH4 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enovix Corporation has been awarded a significant contract with U.S. Army for its batteries, marking a major milestone.
  • BrakeFlow batteries by Enovix offer nearly double the energy density of current CWB cells, providing a leap in technology.
  • Enovix on track for first production at its Fab2 facility in April '24, setting the stage for rapid revenue growth.
  • Enovix's long-term prospects include targeting 50% gross margins and 30% EBIT margins by 2026, signaling a profitable future.
  • Priced at 25x forward 2026 operating profits.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) announced an important milestone. The company signals that it's been awarded a significant contract with the U.S. Army for its batteries. Enovix isn't the only company awarded this contract. But it is

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.58K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PETDOC
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (613)
Link to new Conformable Wearable Battery news.inventuspower.com/...
Who are the other 3 companies that were awarded this contract?
I totally agree with your chicken/egg analogy. Until ENVX can demonstrate the seamless production of millions of batteries I don't think any significant contracts will be announced. Having said that, I have full faith in the technology and management to accomplish this in a timely period.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.05K)
The concern now is will retail investors stay committed for the next 3 years. I plan to as long they keep making progress.
J
JackCr
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (7.38K)
Might be better to wait for a correction after the recent climb.....
d
deadhead213
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (5.07K)
$ENVX definitely lots of potential in the next 5 years to become another $ENPH. I have a small position, but will add as it approaches certain resistance levels.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.