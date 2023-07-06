Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: This Rally Has Staying Power

Jul. 06, 2023 9:57 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)2 Comments
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
19.88K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO reported a 74% month-over-month increase in deliveries for June and exceeded the 10,000 delivery threshold again.
  • The China Passenger Car Association data shows a 10% month-over-month increase in new energy vehicle sales in June, suggesting a strong second half for Chinese EV start-ups.
  • Despite challenges, NIO's shares have seen positive momentum, with a 46% increase from their lows, and the company could see further delivery gains due to new product launches.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

NIO (NYSE:NIO) reported a 74% month-over-month increase in deliveries for June and reclaimed the important 10,000 delivery threshold as well. Further, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) shows that retail sales of new energy vehicles soared 10% month-over-month last month, indicating that Chinese

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
TryingToMakeIt
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (439)
I believe all EV stocks are rallying, not just NIO, because of increased deliveries across the board.
NIO is a risky stock: (1) Chinese company with questionable accounting and reporting, (2) susceptible to geopolitical tensions between USA and China, (3) does not control production of its own cars, (4) the CCP is also owner of the business, (5) crazy competition from BYD and Tesla in China.

Bought this in the middle of COVID in the teens, sold in the 40s and not looking back. I currently like and own Polestar. It's also Chinese but managed from outside of China and will have car production outside of China. Nicer cars and amazing upcoming line-up.
k
katmandu100
Today, 10:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.12K)
Good data and commentary.
