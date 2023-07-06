Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After Q2, It May Be Time To Lock-In Telia's 8% Dividend Yield

Jul. 06, 2023 10:18 AM ETTelia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF), TLSNY
Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
196 Followers

Summary

  • Telia, a Nordic-focused mobile network operator, has been struggling with poor performance and declining shares, leading to questions about the sustainability of its 8.3% dividend yield.
  • The company has been divesting assets and made large impairments of goodwill in 2020 and 2022, but is suffering from high electricity costs and a struggling TV & Media business, which represented nearly 10% of total revenues in 2022.
  • Despite these challenges, Telia maintains a dividend policy of paying at least SEK 2 per share, though this is not covered by the earnings.
  • Telia is soon reporting Q2 earnings, which will give important clues if the dividend is secured by the operational improvements and capital management.

Skandinavia

omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images

Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) is a mobile network operator owned largely by the state of Sweden (41%). After a long journey of operating businesses in faraway jurisdictions, Telia is today a purely Nordic focused operator. The business has been performing poorly

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
196 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLSNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.