Delta Air Lines Proves It Is A High-Quality Investment

Jul. 06, 2023 10:19 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Delta stock outperformed its industry peers and many market indices in June 2023 and over the past year.
  • Delta Air Lines continues to outperform in the post-COVID economy and recently affirmed its previous profit and cash flow guidance at the high end of guidance.
  • Delta's strong performance is attributed to its revenue generation ability, partnerships and capital management and people-focused strategies.

delta airlines planes at gate of atlanta airport

Delta operates the world's largest airline passenger hub at Atlanta.

oliver de la haye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the U.S. and global economy as well as the U.S. airline industry continues to find its new post-covid normal, Delta Air Lines (

Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

