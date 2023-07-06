Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Bancorp: The Fed Just Sent Another Strong Buy Signal

Jul. 06, 2023 10:24 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.88K Followers

Summary

  • All 23 major U.S. banks, including U.S. Bancorp, passed the Federal Reserve's latest round of stress tests, indicating they have sufficient capital to withstand a severe economic recession.
  • Despite a market sell-off in the regional banking market in Q1, U.S. Bancorp's shares continue to trade at a depressed price-to-book ratio, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Stabilizing deposit flows after Q1, a stress test pass, potential for a dividend increase in Q3 and a low valuation are strong reasons to consider USB.

US Bank branch, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

The Federal Reserve recently completed its stress test for U.S. banks and results were closely watched after the regional banking market slid into a period of uncertainty after a number of bank failures. Fortunately, all 23 banks whose capital positions were

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, WAL, CMA, PNC, FITB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

purplemountaingirl profile picture
purplemountaingirl
Today, 11:10 AM
Premium
Comments (3.16K)
What about CRE exposure?
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:02 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.18K)
Agree. Long USB. Conservative and boring
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (593)
I agree with your analysis that the Banking Sector is way over sold, but the stress test given by the Fed did not test for a run on the banks which is what collapsed the 3 previous banks. No bank can survive a bank run without Fed intervention, period, end-of-story, so buyer beware!
