ZIM Integrated: I Was Wrong - It Was Never A Gift To Begin With (Downgrade)
Summary
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.'s stock has disappointed me. I expected buying sentiments to improve, but buyers likely weren't convinced the company could recover from its malaise.
- Despite management's optimism for a recovery in H2, investors remain skeptical due to weakening global container freight rates and China's faltering economic recovery.
- The company is expected to report negative earnings over the next two fiscal years, discouraging value investors and making a quick recovery unlikely.
- With income and value investors not expected to support buying sentiments, I don't see how ZIM Integrated Shipping could stage a sustained reversal suggesting that investors should return to buy more.
- It's time for ZIM Integrated investors to accept reality and move on.
I have been patiently waiting to assess whether dip buyers in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) could return to help stem the "unstoppable" hammering in its stock since its disastrous first quarter earnings release in late May.
However, much to my disappointment, ZIM went on to stage a lower low in June, consolidated, but failed to regain decisive upward momentum. I gleaned that ZIM dip buyers seem to lack sufficient conviction in holding on as the prospects of seeing income investors returning have likely dissipated.
ZIM Integrated's decision to axe its dividends in its first quarter report card didn't surprise me, as I argued in my previous update that analysts have already penciled in uninspiring forward estimates for the company.
However, even though I expect market operators to have anticipated the departure of income investors at ZIM's May lows, even value-conscious investors didn't seem to be keen to partake in the company's potential recovery in the second half.
Notably, global container freight rates have continued to weaken over the past three months, according to Freightos. Notwithstanding, management appeared to have covered that possibility, as it articulated that "demand is still weak." However, management attempted to lift investors' optimism that the company expects "the trend to change in the second half of the year as the destocking effect comes to an end." As such, the company telegraphed its confidence that it "would support freight rates," although ZIM Integrated also cautioned that it was too early to be certain.
I believe tepid buying sentiments in ZIM demonstrate that investors aren't expecting a massive recovery in the second half. China's economic recovery from its COVID reopening has not panned out and seems to be losing traction. China appears to be beset by significant structural problems that short-term stimulus measures could be insufficient to bolster a sustained recovery. Hence, the demand side challenges remain highly uncertain, coupled with the supply side challenges that could worsen the outlook for container shipping companies like ZIM Integrated.
Accordingly, "seaborne ton-mileages are expected to increase by more than 3% in 2023." Therefore, increased capacity has arrived at a time when the industry is facing a significant trade slowdown. While the overall demand growth could bottom out in the second half and inflect positively upward next year, investors appear to remain cagey about the prospects.
ZIM Integrated investors should not anticipate a quick recovery without the allure of dividends in the near term. Moreover, analysts' estimates on ZIM over the next two FYs could dampen investors' anticipation of a resumption of dividends, putting further pressure on investors thinking ZIM is a "value buy."
Accordingly, ZIM Integrated is expected to report adjusted EPS of -$3.24 and -$1.47 over the next two fiscal years, suggesting the potential lack of a turnaround in buying support. Moreover, with earnings expected to be deeply negative, value investors are not likely to support the stock, taking out another critical pillar of support since income investors left the ship.
With that in mind, I don't see how ZIM Integrated could recover sustainably from its malaise, and investors buying at the current levels need to be circumspect.
While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock's price action indicates that a mean-reversion bounce could occur as some dip buying sentiments could support the stock, I no longer view ZIM as a strong recovery play and thus move to the sidelines from here.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
