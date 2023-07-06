Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZIM Integrated: I Was Wrong - It Was Never A Gift To Begin With (Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.'s stock has disappointed me. I expected buying sentiments to improve, but buyers likely weren't convinced the company could recover from its malaise.
  • Despite management's optimism for a recovery in H2, investors remain skeptical due to weakening global container freight rates and China's faltering economic recovery.
  • The company is expected to report negative earnings over the next two fiscal years, discouraging value investors and making a quick recovery unlikely.
  • With income and value investors not expected to support buying sentiments, I don't see how ZIM Integrated Shipping could stage a sustained reversal suggesting that investors should return to buy more.
  • It's time for ZIM Integrated investors to accept reality and move on.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

I have been patiently waiting to assess whether dip buyers in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) could return to help stem the "unstoppable" hammering in its stock since its disastrous first quarter earnings release in late May.

However, much

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
25.76K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

B
Brent Chitwood
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (70)
Again, any analyst that states that Zim decided to eliminate their dividend obviously is not well versed on this stock. Therefore I discount their opinions.
Azred profile picture
Azred
Today, 10:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.17K)
China is doing a lot on purpose on that faltering of economy. This is why Yellen is there now to bow down a lot. Try to “make mends” personally, I don’t miss a lot of made in China stuff. I’ve found a few companies from other countries that do a better job. We could make more here, too. But the one world disorder won’t consider this is one world and production is production no matter our feel good stance on climate change initiatives & more regulations, if it’s not made here and somewhere else?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.