Stratasys: Merger With Desktop Metal Is Worth More Than The Standalone Entities

Jul. 06, 2023 10:33 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)DM
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • SSYS is set to acquire DM in an all-stock deal, creating a combined entity with a broader market reach in the additive manufacturing industry.
  • The merger strengthens SSYS' presence in polymer printing, extends its reach into the dental market, and equips it with crucial capabilities in metal, composite/carbon fiber extrusion, and binder jetting printing.
  • Despite potential integration risks, I am optimistic about the potential upside from the current share price and have revised my recommendation for SSYS from hold to buy.

Young Designer During His Work In Laboratory

AzmanJaka

Investment thesis

My previous post on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) highlighted to stay on the side lines until there is more proof of accelerating operating leverage and FCF conversion improvement. I had expected this to start showing up in

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

