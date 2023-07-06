Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alaska Airlines Flying Under The Radar: Best-Of-Breed Bargain

Ray Merola
Summary

  • Cyclical industrial stock Alaska Air Group offers investors a sound balance sheet, strong franchise, cash earnings, and shareholder-friendly management.
  • The airline's stock is cheap based on 2023 projected earnings and cash flow. I believe The Street is overlooking a gem with over a 40 percent upside.
  • Despite risks associated with a potential recession, Alaska Air's favorable work/leisure customer breakdown and low debt leverage help the company mitigate financial downside.
  • This article provides fundamental and valuation analysis, plus airline peer comparative data.

Introduction

Peter Lynch, one of the all-time investment greats, once remarked, "Sometimes an old friend is your best friend." He referred to the concept of returning to previous stock investments versus always conjuring up some new ticker to own.

Ray Merola
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Great analysis Ray. Everything looks great on the surface, however with the underlying/lingering economy, I like ALK in the mid to high $30's range like it was this past April. None of us have a crystal ball of what the future brings, but overall economic indicators are pointing to a economic slowdown of high proportions in Q4 and into Q1 of 2024, which, I believe at this point, will dampen earnings , not just to the travel industry, but to every sector. I have pretty much sat tight in all of my portfolios this year and will continue to do so for a while. I'm not liking the horizon whatsoever right now. My chin strap is buckled tight along with my seatbelt. Fair-Thee-Well my man !

