Meta Platforms: Big Rally And Yet Still Cheap (Rating Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms launched Threads, taking the fight directly against Elon Musk's Twitter, as Meta aims to consolidate its prowess in the social media space.
  • The company's open-source approach in generative AI is expected to differentiate its ability to compete against Microsoft and Google. It's still too early to determine which approach could fare better.
  • Despite its stunning recovery from last year's lows, META's valuation remains far below its historical average.
  • It has also regained its long-term uptrend, which could encourage momentum investors to bolster its rally further, despite the threat of a near-term pullback.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At Joint Senate Commerce/Judiciary Hearing

Alex Wong

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) investors who stayed on the ride have likely been unable to catch their breath. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team gave more reasons for momentum investors to lift META higher.

Zuckerberg deepened his rivalry

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL, TSLA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (7.64K)
Meta is getting all the advertising business from other major techs and it's stock is now an all time high and going over $400 in the next 6 to 12 months in my humble opinion.
Do your own due diligence before investing in Apple.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Stupid article! If 30x free cash flow is cheap then please tell me what's expensive.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
For those that bought the dip at $95, congratulations, I hope you have taken some of those profits, but I also hope you didn’t sell it all. I agree, $META, most likely will grind higher, with or without “Threads”.
I sold half my position in $META when it reached $200, had no idea it would keep running like this.
mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (7.64K)
@Natturner1966
Meta is the best performing stock and wait for it to hit $400 by next year end.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:34 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
@mag1205
Most definitely agree with that.
