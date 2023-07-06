Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple's Threat To Meta Is Bigger Than You May Think

Jul. 06, 2023 10:48 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AAPL5 Comments
Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • Analysts say that the launch of Apple Vision Pro should help boost sales of Meta’s Quest devices, but Meta investors shouldn’t get too excited. Apple has strong cross-selling advantages.
  • The software revenue potential from headsets is promising, but the success of software applications will be reliant on the power of the underlying hardware, where Apple is leading.
  • The Vision Pro has already upstaged the Quest Pro; now Apple could be better positioned to also attract more software revenue and even ad dollars, threatening Meta’s future revenue potential.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At Joint Senate Commerce/Judiciary Hearing

Alex Wong

Competition is intensifying in the Mixed Reality [MR] headset space, with the launch of Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro challenging Meta's (NASDAQ:META) line of Quest devices. Investors are keen to explore the revenue prospects from these new-era

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.58K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

s
1st1
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (456)
Exactly.
Only those who strictly avoid the Apple ecosystem will buy anything else and even in that, I’d bet on Samsung or even Xiaomi to make a better product than Quest.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (4.66K)
Lol… gotta love the irony. The mere idea of META’s headset was a joke on Wall Street until Apple made a 3-minute video unveiling theirs. Now it’s the next big thing!!! A threat to META!!! 😂

Wait til these analysts realize that Apple and Microsoft are also dedicating billions towards… (wait for it)… THE METAVERSE!!!!!
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (4.21K)
@InvestInMETA Apple blows META out of the water
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
Comments (4.66K)
@buckiowa Meh… sure. I guess.

But I do get a kick out of fanboys like you who mock ideas from companies until they are adopted by AAPL. Then you swoon over them like a hormonal schoolgirl. 🤣
B
BigEarn
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@buckiowa "Apple blows META out of the water".....in what again?!? Certainly not social media. Also, can't be in the headset war because Meta currently has the number one selling headset. Not to mention Apple's headset isn't even available yet. SMH. Apple fanboys are delusional. Still funny to watch as Meta slowly starts to take over. Like I keep saying, these next couple years should be interesting. As Meta has been firing on all cylinders lately.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.