Alex Wong

Competition is intensifying in the Mixed Reality [MR] headset space, with the launch of Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro challenging Meta's (NASDAQ:META) line of Quest devices. Investors are keen to explore the revenue prospects from these new-era gadgets. The revenue potential from these headsets could be immense, not just through hardware sales, but increasingly through software services. Though the proficiency of the underlying hardware device could indeed play a role in determining the software revenue potential. As it stands, Apple's headset is more powerful than that of Meta, consequently better positioned to generate software revenue. Nexus Research has a 'buy' rating on Apple, and a 'hold' rating on Meta.

Apple introduced the Vision Pro last month, with a price tag of $3,499. The most comparable device from Meta's Quest line up is the Meta Quest Pro, which sells for $999, after dropping the price from $1,499 in March 2023. This already reflects weak pricing power for Meta, subduing the hardware revenue potential for its Reality Labs segment (the division involving headset hardware and software technology).

Meta has been trying to sell headsets since 2019, struggling to induce mass adoption of these next-generation computing gadgets. Reality Labs generated $339 million in revenue in Q1 2023. Their strategy is to sell the Quest devices at break-even or a slight loss and hopefully make it up on software revenue. On the other hand, while Apple will also certainly be benefitting from developers building apps for the Vision Pro, Apple will reportedly be selling it at a slight profit. If it indeed ends up selling it at a profit, that would already be an advantage, conducive to financing their R&D efforts to extend product superiority over Meta.

Nonetheless, software revenue will be an increasingly important revenue driver through these next-generation computing devices. Third-party developers are crucial to software revenue generation, whereby Apple and Meta collect commission fees on sales of apps and in-app sales through their app stores. Meta currently has a lead in offering software services for its Quest devices with over 500 titles (including apps, games and entertainment) through its Quest Store.

Meta already enjoys a large community of third-party developers extending the capabilities of its family of social networking apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger). Given that these applications are free, for years developers have been allured by the extensive user bases and wide-reach offered by Meta's apps, encouraging them to build new applications and integrate them with Meta's ecosystem. Meta will certainly continue encouraging its vast base of third-party developers to now develop for its line of Quest devices too.

That being said, Apple also has a strong developer community supporting its ecosystem, developing apps to be sold through the App Store for Apple hardware devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watches.

For Meta on the other hand, this is their first hardware device that they have followed through on. Given that Meta's suite of apps like Facebook and Instagram are built to be compatible for the operating systems on Apple's devices, third-party developers that have worked to develop applications that integrate with Meta's family of apps have also indirectly been working on building software applications that are compatible for Apple's iOS and MacOS operating systems. Therefore, Apple is better positioned to attract Meta's community of third-party developers to build for Apple's hardware devices, which can indeed extend to the Vision Pro, rather than the other way round. This offers an edge to Apple in generating software revenue, which can indeed extend to headsets.

Analysts say the introduction of Apple's Vision Pro should be conducive to more interest in Meta's line of Quest devices. There can indeed be some truth to that, as people become more willing to experiment with MR technology headsets. Though if Apple's entrance into the industry is what it took to generate more appreciable interest in Meta's headsets, it speaks volumes about Meta's lack of brand power and ability to independently sell the next-generation of computing devices to the masses.

Furthermore, remember that Apple has a powerful cross-selling advantage, as apps that users already use in their iPhones and Apple Watches will be usable in a synchronized manner on the Vision Pro. Hence, developers that have already built popular apps for Apple's other operating systems will be inclined to also build software for the Vision Pro's operating system to continue being relevant to users in new places, sustaining Apple's ability to grow software-driven services revenue.

On the last earnings call, Apple revealed that its installed base for its suite of hardware products has grown to 2 billion active devices. Users of Apple's existing hardware products are indeed likely to be more committed to the Apple ecosystem. Hence these users that are interested in headset technology are more likely to buy Apple's headset over that of a competitor, bolstering the tech giant's ability to generate hardware revenue through this new product avenue.

While Meta enjoys a larger user base for its family of apps, with 3.02 billion daily active users in Q1 2023, and strives to drive interconnected use across apps like Facebook and Instagram, these users are unlikely to be as committed to Meta's ecosystem. The continuous rise of new social media apps (such as TikTok) regularly challenges Meta's ability to induce users to spend more time on its own apps. On top of that, Meta has been struggling to entice its existing user base to try the metaverse through purchasing Quest devices. Therefore, Meta does not benefit from cross-selling capabilities the way Apple does. Subsequently, this also undermines Meta's ability to attract developers the way Apple can, undermining its software revenue growth prospects.

Nevertheless, one key advantage that Meta currently holds over Apple is that Quest devices are notably cheaper. Hence, if Apple's entrance into the industry does indeed encourage more people to warm up to the concept of mixed reality/ virtual reality and try out Meta's headsets too, Meta could benefit from the perception of potentially being able to sell more units based off its lower price point. This could subsequently encourage more developers to build more apps for Quest devices to be able to reach a wider audience.

That being, there is also talk about Apple working to launch a cheaper model, the Apple Vision, which would be more consumer-oriented, and hence more affordable. Therefore, people that are interested in Apple's new gadget but discouraged by the lofty price tag may not necessarily turn to Meta's Quest devices immediately. Instead, they could wait it out until Apple's next editions release at lower price points, by which time there should also be a lot more apps working on the device that expand its functionalities and use cases. Hence, Apple's high price point may not necessarily mean higher sales of Meta's Quest devices.

Commerce-driven revenue through MR technology

Meta is primarily an advertising company, with advertising revenue making up 98% of its total revenue in Q1 2023. The company has solid experience in helping brands all across the world sell all sorts of products on its social media apps. While Apple derives majority of its revenue from hardware sales, it has also been growing its own advertising unit, which is estimated to have generated $5.3 billion in 2022. Both companies strive to increasingly facilitate commercial transactions through their platforms/ ecosystems, and will certainly be extending these efforts to their MR headsets.

Meta has already introduced a $10 million creator fund to support creators in selling digital products through the metaverse. Though this is more oriented towards encouraging creators to sell and users to buy clothes/apparel for their avatars in the virtual world. Honestly, that seems like wasteful expenditure. Outside of certain VR enthusiasts, it is still hard to imagine the masses spending money on such virtual avatars, hence Nexus Research is skeptical of the long-term revenue prospects from such endeavors.

However, mixed reality technology, which combines the real world with the virtual world through Augmented Reality [AR] and Virtual Reality [VR] technology, offers more commercial potency. The technology can be used for augmented shopping experiences for products intended to be used in the real world. This opens the door to app store commission revenue through in-app sales in mixed reality worlds, as well as advertising revenue in these new places.

Both Apple and Meta use AI to accurately mimic a user's facial expressions and hand gestures through avatars. As time progresses, the headset technologies are likely to make further advancements in replicating the user's entire body, which can be increasingly used for trying on clothes/apparel virtually.

Moreover, headsets can allow shoppers to visualize themselves wearing clothing in specific environments of their choice (allowing them to better imagine how they would look in places where they intend to where the items). This feature enables customers to make richer and more satisfying purchasing decisions, thereby also augmenting the appeal for merchants to sell through these new avenues, conducive to more App Store/ Quest Store revenue for Apple and Meta.

Moreover, by analyzing users' shopping behaviors and inclinations, stores can generate tailored recommendations that drive conversion rates higher. In fact, these headsets are also voice controlled with hand-tracking and eye-tracking capabilities, offering even more insights into customers' shopping behaviors and preferences. The incredible versatility of headset technology will allow technology companies and app developers to learn much more about their consumers than was ever possible. The richer commercial activities through these devices will not only generate commission fees through App stores, but also feed the targeted advertising efforts of the two tech giants, leading to more advertising revenue.

Meta has more experience in building software tools intended to allow merchants and advertisers to build marketing material on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The social media giant should be able to transfer these strengths to the Metaverse, enabling brands and creators to sell more easily. However, in order to successfully facilitate more advanced shopping experiences in AR/VR settings, the underlying technology should be proficient and powerful enough to capably support these commercial activities.

Apple Vision Pro offers a superior stack of technology compared to Meta Quest Pro. Firstly, Meta Quest Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, more commonly used in mobile phones, whereas the Vision Pro has two of Apple's own chipsets built-in, an M2 and an R1. The M2 may sound familiar as it is what powers advanced Macs and MacBooks, while the R1 is specifically designed to power the MR capabilities of the headset. The power of dual processors inevitably enables Vision Pro to better support advanced software applications for AR/VR settings. Moreover, Apple designing its own chips yields it much greater control over the performance and capabilities of its headset than Meta.

Furthermore, Vision Pro's dual micro-OLED 4k displays (offering 23 million pixels for each eye) enable much more clean-cut visuals than the Meta Quest Pro, which holds dual miniLED LCD 1,920 x 1,800-pixel displays. Don't worry too much about the jargony specifications, the point is, Apple Vision Pro offers substantially clearer visual experiences than the Quest Pro. Facilitating richer shopping experiences will also rely heavily on the headsets' hand-tracking and eye-tracking capabilities, enabled by powerful sensors and cameras. Apple's sensors and cameras are reportedly better than those of Quest Pro, and the Vision Pro also has more cameras packed into them. The Apple headset has 12 cameras, compared to 5 in Meta's headset.

Why are these hardware specifications important from a software revenue perspective? Well, if these tech giants truly believe that consumers will be spending more and more time to engage in all sorts of commercial activities through these headsets, and want to aggressively attract developers to their platforms to build all sorts of new-age commercial experiences, the underlying hardware capabilities will play a key role in doing so.

If merchants and developers are spending enormous amounts of resources to build immersive shopping experiences and marketing material for MR technology, they would not want their marketing efforts to be undermined by mediocre hardware capabilities. Apple Vision Pro's enhanced crispness of visuals allows merchants to display their products/ services optimally and attractively in MR settings. Therefore, the richer visual capabilities should position Apple better than Meta in helping merchants generate sales in mixed reality worlds, conducive to higher in-app sales commissions and advertising revenue. This bolsters the ability of Apple stock to command a higher valuation multiple than Meta, from an investment perspective.

It is ironic that Meta, a company that has built its business on helping brands build advertising and marketing content on its social media platforms, stands to be upstaged by Apple in facilitating commercial activities. Apple's decades-long experience in building devices enables it to build state-of-the-art hardware technology in new markets, which will subsequently underpin superior software capabilities, allowing it to more proficiently enrich the shopping experience for the age of mixed reality.

Therefore, if Meta truly believes that the future of commerce lies in MR/VR-powered worlds, and that the Metaverse will become an increasingly important source of advertising revenue, it will seriously need to up its game in offering optimal hardware capabilities to not only entice consumers, but also merchants/ third-party developers.

Nonetheless, Meta will also leverage its own strengths in the fight for both software developers and ad dollars. Meta runs a well-established advertising platform with Instagram and Facebook being attractive advertising destinations. Leveraging the continued popularity of these social media apps, Meta could indeed try to cross-sell ad solutions together with metaverse ad spaces to enable advertisers to reach consumers in more diverse places.

It is also worthwhile noting that while Apple's Vision Pro has a lot more impressive technology built into it, the company is already facing production woes for its headset. As a result, "the tech giant is preparing to make less than 400,000 units of the $3,499 priced device in 2024… while plans for a cheaper priced version of the device have been pushed back". This is good news for Meta, depending on how well it is able to convert Apple-ignited interest in MR technology into sales of its own headsets.

Valuation

According to data from Seeking Alpha, Apple currently trades at a forward PE (GAAP) multiple of over 32x, while Meta trades at over 24x. Currently, their revenue generation continues to be driven by their core businesses, which is the suite of hardware devices for Apple, and advertising revenue for Meta. Meta has particularly enjoyed notable multiple expansion this year, amid improvements in advertising performance.

That being said, as consumers increasingly turn to headsets for their computing needs, the two companies' stock price will increasingly reflect the growth prospects through MR technology.

Meta's bottom line continues to be hurt by the heavy investments in headset technology, with Reality Labs losing nearly $4 billion last quarter. Meta will need to show material growth in Quest-related sales revenue amid the Apple-ignited interest in such technology, in order to narrow the losses of the Reality Labs segment, and thereby supporting further forward PE multiple expansion.

Apple on the other hand has not revealed much about costs associated with building the Vision Pro, and consequent impacts on the bottom line, but we could get more insights on the next earnings call. Keep in mind that Apple also has a much larger revenue base than Meta, which could comparatively dwarf the impact of headset-related investments, subduing the impact on the bottom line.

Currently, Meta stock offers cheaper exposure to the next-era computing revolution, but it is cheaper for good reasons. Despite years of Zuckerberg proclaiming the promise of Quest devices and the Metaverse, Tim Cook quietly built a more superior product, which could indeed be conducive to more software and advertising revenue as well. Therefore, Nexus Research recommends buying Apple instead of Meta shares for exposure to MR-driven revenue. Nexus Research has a 'buy' rating on Apple, and a 'hold' rating on Meta.