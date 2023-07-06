Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Am Doubling Down On Altria's 8.2% Yield

Jul. 06, 2023 10:55 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)4 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Altria is nearing a catalyst: the company's customary annual dividend announcement.
  • I expect Altria to raise its quarterly dividend from $0.94 per share to $0.98 per share, potentially giving investors a 4.3% raise.
  • The company's adjusted EPS guidance for FY 2023 has been downgraded due to its acquisition of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio. The expected payout ratio for FY 2023 is now 77%.
  • Altria stock has pretty much consistently traded between $43.50 and $48.00 in the last twelve months. Shares now have an 8.2% dividend yield and an 11.4% earnings yield.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Altria (NYSE:MO) is going to announce its dividend rate for the third-quarter soon which I see as a potential catalysts for Altria's shares as well. As is customary with Altria, the tobacco firm usually announces its annual dividend increase

The Asian Investor
Today, 11:28 AM
Consensus Analysts expect Altria to grow at a long-term earnings rate of 5.2%.

If the dividend were to grow at a long-term rate of 5% and all payments were reinvested, then after 10 years a passive income of a whopping 34.91% of the initial capital would be achieved.

Just wonderful!

Of course, with full conviction, Long $MO

Means. There can't be MOre MOney anywhere else than from MO.

That's MOre than the full MO truth MOst others won't or can't believe.

Really high risk means not having invested in MO.
Today, 11:09 AM
Couldn’t agree more. I have moved a disproportionate percentage of my portfolio to MO this past year. I’m getting a 10 percent-plus dividend yield on my cost basis. Feeling very secure with this, and enjoying the reliable dividend.
Today, 11:02 AM
Mo is the best.
Today, 11:01 AM
Agree and enjoyed the article. Seems like we have the same optimism about MO. Stated a lot of the same things in my article that published earlier this morning. Been a reader for a while. 📈😊
