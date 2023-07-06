krblokhin

Altria (NYSE:MO) is going to announce its dividend rate for the third-quarter soon which I see as a potential catalysts for Altria's shares as well. As is customary with Altria, the tobacco firm usually announces its annual dividend increase in the third-quarter which makes it an especially interesting announcement for dividend investors that are chiefly buying or holding Altria of its income. I expect that Altria will raise its quarterly dividend from $0.94 per-share to $0.98 per-share, potentially giving investors a 4.3% raise. Altria last month lowered its adjusted EPS guidance due to the acquisition of e-vapor company NJOY, but the company is still set to easily cover its raised dividend with adjusted earnings. I believe Altria continues to be a bargain for dividend investors ahead of the dividend increase as well as an attractive total return play!

Altria updated its FY 2023 adjusted EPS guidance due to NJOY acquisition

I discussed the specifics of Altria's motivation to buy e-vapor company NJOY in March in my work Altria: Going On The Offensive. Therefore, I am only giving a quick run-down here about company's latest acquisition: Altria acquired NJOY in the first-quarter for $2.75B in cash in a bid to grow its alternative product portfolio and transition the tobacco company away from its legacy portfolio made up chiefly of traditional tobacco brands. The acquisition of NJOY followed Altria's disastrous investment in JUUL Labs, which marketed e-cigarettes, and was almost completely written down earlier this year.

NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio included the company's main product, the NJOY ACE pod, which has market authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Altria expected between $4.98 and $5.13 per-share in adjusted earnings for FY 2023 in the first-quarter, implying 3% to 6% year over year growth. The guidance has since been updated and down-graded due to Altria closing the acquisition of NJOY last month.

Altria now expects adjusted diluted EPS between $4.89 and $5.03 per-share, showing a 2% decline compared to the mid-point of the previous EPS guidance range. The new adjusted EPS guidance implies 1-4% Y/Y growth.

Dividend growth, upcoming dividend announcement, adjusted payout ratio

Altria raised its dividend from $3.20 per-share in FY 2018 to a current annualized dividend of $3.76 per-share, showing an average annual increase of 4.1%.

My expectation is for Altria to raise its third-quarter dividend -- Altria typically announces its annual dividend increase in Q3 -- by $0.04 per-share. My previous expectation was for $0.02-0.04 per-share, but the ill-fated investment in JUUL Labs and the successful acquisition of NJOY could tempt management to be generous with this year's dividend increase.

A new quarterly dividend rate of $0.98 per-share implies a total FY 2023 payout of $3.84 per-share. Calculating with the new adjusted EPS guidance range that Altria communicated last month, the tobacco company is set to pay out 77.4% of its expected adjusted earnings this year. In other words: assuming a 4.3% dividend raise and a lower EPS range, the tobacco firm is set to easily cover its dividend with adjusted earnings.

A dividend raise to $0.98 per-share would also improve investors’ yield by 0.35% and bump the forward yield up to 8.6%.

Resumption of stock buybacks

While Altria makes a strong argument for buying its shares by delivering an 8%+ dividend yield, the tobacco company also offers dividend investors stock buybacks that could add value going forward, especially as the company continues to buy its shares in the open market at a very low P/E ratio.

In FY 2021 and FY 2022 a total of 79% of capital returns just came from Altria's dividend, but the company's stock buybacks should not be underestimated. In the last two financial years, Altria spent an average of $438M a quarter on stock buybacks and the company has retired approximately 1% of its outstanding shares each year in the last five years.

Because of the acquisition of NJOY, Altria did not buy back any shares in the first-quarter. However, the company's Board of Directors announced a new $1.0B stock buyback in February... a program that Altria expects to complete by the end of FY 2023. This means that Altria could repurchase approximately $333M each quarter until the end of the year... enough to reduce the number of outstanding shares by another 1.2%.

Altria’s valuation

I continue to like Altria from both a yield, strategic growth (acquisition of NJOY e-vapor portfolio) as well as valuation perspective. Shares of Altria have been pretty much range-bound since November 2022 and mostly traded between $43.50 and $48.00. Currently, Altria trades at an 8.2% yield and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8X (based off of FY 2024 estimates). The earnings yield is currently 11.4% which makes Altria a strong buy, in my opinion, despite the valuation recovering to its 1-year average P/E ratio.

Risks with Altria

There are a number of risks with tobacco companies including litigation risks as well as the declining share of the smoker population. The biggest risk, however, is to not position the portfolio for a smoke-free future and fail to grow alternative product categories such as e-vapor, nicotine pouches and tobacco heating devices. While Altria is expected to grow its top line only in the low single-digits going forward, I believe the company retains attractive total return potential as it pays out the majority of its earnings as dividends and invests in stock buybacks as well.

Closing thoughts

I am doubling down on Altria’s 8.2% dividend yield ahead of the dividend announcement as I believe the company will want to reward shareholders after writing down its investment in JUUL Labs and acquiring NJOY. Based on the lowered adjusted EPS guidance, due to the NJOY acquisition, Altria is set to pay out approximately 77% of its estimated diluted earnings in FY 2023. In my opinion, Altria's 11.4% earnings yield remains highly attractive for shareholders and the company appears set to continue to return a high percentage of its earnings to shareholders going forward!